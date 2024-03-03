Login

Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail

The luxury automaker has already delivered the Arcadia to its owner in Singapore
2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Arcadia features a duotone colorway with a solid white infused with aluminium and glass particles, creating a shimmering effect.
  • The artisans used a total of 233 wood pieces in the construction of the Arcadia Droptail.
  • The coachbuilding team spent over two years developing and five months assembling the clock inside.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has introduced the one-off Arcadia Droptail which cost an estimated Rs 260 crore to build. The third Coachbuild Droptail commission, the Arcadia is a bespoke model customised for a client. It is named after the mythical realm of Arcadia, known as ‘Heaven on Earth’. The luxury automaker has already delivered the Arcadia to its owner in Singapore, who opted for a left-hand drive configuration.

 

Also Read: Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore

One of the standout features is the unique white colour chosen for the Arcadia's exterior. The bespoke paint incorporates aluminium and glass particles, creating a shimmer effect in natural light. In a departure from previous Droptail commissions, the carbon-fibre elements, typically exposed, are painted in a custom silver hue. It also features mirror-polished 22-inch alloy wheels. 

 

The artisans used a total of 233 wood pieces in the construction of the Arcadia Droptail to create intricate geometry patterns, with 76 pieces dedicated solely to the rear deck. The craftsmen dedicated over 8,000 hours to develop a protection system for these exterior wood surfaces, ensuring durability in various climates, including tropical conditions which is seen in the regions of Singapore and Indonesia 

On the inside, the car is finished in tan leather and Santos Straight Grain wood. A notable highlight is the clock on the dashboard, which the coachbuilding team spent over two years developing and five months assembling.

 

While the automaker hasn’t disclosed what powertrain the car is equipped with, it is likely the brand's twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12, which churns out 584 bhp and 840 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

 

Chris Brownridge, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Rolls-Royce Coachbuild is the pinnacle expression of this incredible brand, and an unmatched concept in the luxury sector. In this department, the world’s most influential individuals collaborate with our designers, engineers and craftspeople to bring completely new ideas to life. Together, they create exquisite motor cars that not only become a cherished part of the commissioning client’s personal story but also add to the proud history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Clients curate every facet of these masterpieces, which are brought into being by what I believe is the most talented team of experts in the luxury industry.”

 

# Rolls Royce# Rolls Royce Arcadia# Rolls Royce Cars# luxury cars# coachbuild# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

