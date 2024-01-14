Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 14, 2024
- Emraan Hashmi’s new car is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.
- The Ghost Black badge makes more power than the standard model.
- Hashmi has also owned a Range Rover, Huracan & Maybach in the past.
Actor Emraan Hashmi seems to have brought home a new prized possession. The actor was seen in a swanky new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, which reportedly has been bought by him. The Ghost Black Badge is one of the most expensive luxury cars on sale with on-road prices of over Rs. 12 crore. It’s positioned under the Phantom VIII, the brand’s most expensive offering.
Hashmi has opted for the Black Badge version that adds elements such as a specially concocted black paint scheme and carbon alloy composite wheels. The cabin is spruced up with Turchese Leather upholstery and Technical Carbon veneer. All other features including the suicide doors, star headliner, and the umbrella tucked in the doors are offered on the Ghost.
Also Read: Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge draws power from the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that develops 592 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque that comes in from as low as 1,600 rpm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 205 kmph (electronically limited). Power goes to all four wheels via the all-wheel drive system.
Also Read: Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing
Hashmi has been an avid car lover and has had some lovely exotics in his garage including the previous generation Range Rover, previous-gen Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Lamborghini Huracan and more.
