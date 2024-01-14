Login

Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge brings more opulence and power to the luxury saloon and is priced over Rs 12 crore
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Emraan Hashmi’s new car is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.
  • The Ghost Black badge makes more power than the standard model.
  • Hashmi has also owned a Range Rover, Huracan & Maybach in the past.

Actor Emraan Hashmi seems to have brought home a new prized possession. The actor was seen in a swanky new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, which reportedly has been bought by him. The Ghost Black Badge is one of the most expensive luxury cars on sale with on-road prices of over Rs. 12 crore. It’s positioned under the Phantom VIII, the brand’s most expensive offering. 

undefined


Hashmi has opted for the Black Badge version that adds elements such as a specially concocted black paint scheme and carbon alloy composite wheels. The cabin is spruced up with Turchese Leather upholstery and Technical Carbon veneer. All other features including the suicide doors, star headliner, and the umbrella tucked in the doors are offered on the Ghost. 

 

Also Read: Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023


The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge draws power from the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that develops 592 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque that comes in from as low as 1,600 rpm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 205 kmph (electronically limited). Power goes to all four wheels via the all-wheel drive system. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing


Hashmi has been an avid car lover and has had some lovely exotics in his garage including the previous generation Range Rover, previous-gen Mercedes-Maybach S560, a Lamborghini Huracan and more. 


 Image Source

# Emraan Hashmi# Emraan Hashmi Rolls Royce# Rolls-Royce# Rolls Royce Ghost
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13261 second ago

With only 100 units available, interested buyers have to enter in a lottery for which applications are accepted from Jan 12th to Feb 19th

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12653 second ago

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 minutes ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The investment has been valued at Rs 6,660 crore, resulting in IJF’s stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06-8.25 per cent

Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The recall affects 1,39,790 Ford EcoSport and Focus models both of which have been discontinued in the US

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.

CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Tech giant announces new apps and connectivity support for Google built-in infotainment system and EV-specific updates for Android Auto.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am
Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

New tech uses on-board sensors to monitor vehicle driving dynamics and convert the same into auditory notes via the car's audio system to create unique soundtracks.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Listed: Every 'Bespoke' Rolls-Royce Revealed In 2023
Listed: Every 'Bespoke' Rolls-Royce Revealed In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 days ago

In 2023, the British luxury brand unveiled a lineup of one-of-a-kind vehicles, each distinctive and inimitable.

Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing
Upcoming Rolls Royce Cullinan Facelift Spotted Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

With the facelift, the SUV is expected to get a few minor cosmetic revisions among other updates

First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Limited Edition Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection
Rolls-Royce Unveils Limited Edition Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The special-edition offering limited to only 25 units worldwide and gets a Lyrical Copper colour scheme

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved