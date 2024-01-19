Login

Rolls Royce Spectre Launched In India; Base Price At Rs 7.5 Crore

The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on January 19, 2024

Story
  • The Spectre is Rolls Royce’s most aerodynamic car ever with a coefficient of 0.25 Cd.
  • Has a combined output of 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.
  • It boasts a WLTP range of up to 530 km on a full charge.

Rolls Royce has officially launched its first-ever fully electric car, the Spectre in India, over a year after its global unveil in October 2022. The car has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom). The Spectre is a two-door, four-seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe. Rolls Royce has previously reported that the order books for the Spectre are full till the end of 2024. Deliveries for the luxury vehicle commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023, with one of the first customer cars making its way to India.

 

Also Read: First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India

The Spectre features an illuminated grille with 22 LEDs 

 

Visually, the Spectre features a distinctive design over the rest of Rolls Royce’s lineup, with its fascia sporting a split headlamp setup, a redesigned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, and an illuminated grille with 22 LEDs lighting up the sandblasted rear side of each of the vanes. The car is shod with 23-inch wheels. In terms of its dimensions, the Rolls-Royce Spectre measures 5453 mm in length, 2080 mm in width, and 1559 mm in height. The Spectre will have a wheelbase of 3210 mm and a kerb weight of 2975 kg. Towards the rear, it gets a fastback tail with modern-looking taillamps. The car is Rolls Royce’s most aerodynamic car ever, with a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Unveiled; Deliveries To Begin From Q4 2023

The Spectre gets Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’

 

On the inside, the Spectre gets Rolls Royce’s signature interior layout and has been designed with bespoke materials like all the other models from the British marque. It is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’. It also gets a new software, which the company has named ‘SPIRIT’ which can manage several of the car’s functions. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Sold Out Until 2025

The Spectre can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds

 

On the powertrain front, it is equipped with a dual-motor setup. The front motor produces 255 bhp, complemented by the rear motor delivering 483 bhp. The combined output stands at 584 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. This helps the car go from 0-100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. The Spectre features a 102 kWh lithium-ion battery. Charging from 10-80 per cent takes 34 minutes using a 195 kW DC fast charger, providing a 100 km range in approximately nine minutes. It boasts a WLTP range of up to 530 km on a full charge.

# Rolls Royce# Rolls Royce Spectre# electric cars# electric vehicles# EVs
