All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Unveiled; Deliveries To Begin From Q4 2023

British luxury car marque, Rolls-Royce, has finally pulled the wraps off its much-anticipated electric vehicle, the Spectre. It will be the company’s first electric vehicle, and Rolls-Royce has said that the Spectre will be available for commission effective immediately. The first client deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the 2023 calendar year. While the price has not been announced yet, the company has said that it will be positioned between Cullinan and Phantom. So, expect an ex-showroom base price of around Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 9 crore, if and when it comes to India.

Talking about the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. Spectre’s all-electric powertrain will assure the marque’s sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each characteristic that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce.”

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is built upon the ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ which has been modified for an all-electric vehicle.

The Spectre is being subjected to a journey of more than 2.5 million kilometres. Putting things into perspective Rolls-Royce says this is a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. The marque claims that with the Spectre, its electrification technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience. To that end, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric.

The Spectre is also the first Rolls-Royce to get the new, redesigned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine.

The model is built upon the ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ which has been modified for an all-electric vehicle. The company says that the inherent flexibility of the architecture and ease of integration of an electric powertrain has freed engineers, designers, and craftspeople to focus on the quality of experience, the authenticity of design and innovation in Bespoke. In fact, the company claims that the addition of aluminium sections and integration of the battery into the structure of the motor car enable it to be 30 per cent stiffer than any previous Rolls-Royce. The Spectre has also gone through 830 combined hours of design modelling and wind tunnel testing – the grille enhances the motor car’s unprecedented drag coefficient, which at just 0.25 Cd makes Spectre Rolls-Royce’s most aerodynamic motor car, ever.

The Spectre is a 2-door, 4-seater car and will have a wheelbase of 3210 mm.

Now, the car is in the final stages of testing, so the power, acceleration and range figures are still being refined. However, Rolls-Royce’s preliminary data shows that Spectre is expected to have an all-electric range of 520 kilometres /320 miles on the WLTP cycle, and it can offer up to 900 Nm of torque and around 577 bhp / 430 kW. It is anticipated to achieve a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. These figures are subject to change ahead of official confirmation before the market launch in Q4 2023. In terms of its dimensions, the Rolls-Royce Spectre measures 5453 mm in length, 2080 mm in width, and 1559 mm in height. The Spectre will have a wheelbase of 3210 mm and a kerb weight of 2975 kg.

The Spectre’s interior theme draws inspiration from the timeless mystique of the night sky.

Rolls-Royce is calling the Spectre an Ultra-Luxury Super Coupe, basically a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe. It is a 2-door, 4-seater car and Rolls-Royce says that it has drawn inspiration from haute couture, modernist sculpture, nautical design, tailoring and contemporary art in designing the Spectre. Up front, it gets split headlights, intersected by the widest grille ever bestowed on a Rolls-Royce. The car is also the first Rolls-Royce to get the new, redesigned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine. Like the Phantom, the Spectre too comes with an illuminated grille, with 22 LEDs lighting up the sandblasted rear side of each of the vanes. It’ll also be the first production two-door coupé to be equipped with 23-inch wheels in almost one hundred years.

The Spectre gets a completely redesigned digital architecture of luxury named SPIRIT, presented in quintessential Rolls-Royce style.

Like all Rolls-Royces, the Spectre’s cabin too has been designed with bespoke materials, and the marque says that the interior theme draws inspiration from the timeless mystique of the night sky. So yes, the Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’. It also gets a completely redesigned digital architecture of luxury named SPIRIT, presented in quintessential Rolls-Royce style. Not only will SPIRIT manage the motor car’s functions, but it is integrated into the marque’s Whispers application, allowing owners to interact with their car remotely, and receive live information curated by the system designers. In fact, the company claims that the Spectre is the most connected Rolls-Royce in history, and in harnessing the power of the motor car’s remarkable Decentralised Intelligence processing capabilities there is more requirement than ever for expert human experience.