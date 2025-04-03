Login
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line Variant

The electric sedan gets a sleeker and sharper look while the cabin gains minor updates to make it more user-friendly.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets styling updates to the front and rear
  • Cabin gets revised control surfaces
  • Ioniq 6 N debut confirmed for July 2025

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Ioniq 6 at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025. The electric sedan, which made its global debut in 2022, has received notable cosmetic updates to the exterior as part of the facelift, along with gaining a new sportier N-Line variant. Also confirmed is a full-blown Ioniq 6 N, which will debut globally in July.

 

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto 
 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift 1

Starting with the exterior, the facelifted electric sedan gains a sharper and sleeker look with a redesigned nose. The bonnet and fenders look sleeker, with the large single-piece headlamps of the pre-facelift having been replaced by new split light clusters. Slim LED DRLs sit at the base of the bonnet while the main headlamps sit tucked away in the bumper. The bumper, too, gets a cleaner look compared to the outgoing sedan with notable use of blacked-out centre section flanked by slim vertical vents on the sides. Active vents are visible along the lower edge of the bumper. 

 

Also read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift 2

The other notable design update is to the rear, with the twin spoiler look dropped for the facelift. The upper spoiler – positioned below the rear windscreen - seen on the pre-facelift cars has been deleted, with the facelifted car now featuring a prominent duck-tail-style spoiler at the edge of the boot-lid. The tail-lamp design has stayed unchanged, while lower down, the bumper has been redesigned for a cleaner look and features secondary lights near the lower edge. 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line

Also read: Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants; Prices Start At Rs 12.97 Lakh
 

The all-new N-Line, meanwhile, draws some styling elements from the RN22e concept that previewed the now confirmed Ioniq 6 N. It packs in slightly sportier looks with a sportier front bumper featuring larger vent designs. The bumper also features a small lip spoiler featuring a trim insert that highlights the element. Moving to the sides, the lower doors and side sills are finished in black, while round the back, the rear bumper too is finished in black and features prominent silver inserts that give the impression of it featuring vents along the outer edges. 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Line 1

Moving to the cabin, the interior design hasn’t strayed much from the pre-facelift model. You still get a pair of twin displays atop the dashboard for the instrument cluster and infotainment, while variants with digital wing mirrors feature an additional pair of angled displays near the A-pillars. 

 

Also read: Next-Gen Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing In India
 

Hyundai says it has tweaked some control surfaces inside the cabin to make them easier to use. The air-con controls now feature a larger display,, while the central tunnel has been redesigned. The switches for the power windows now sit alongside the cupholders and wireless charging pad rather than below them, and there are now physical buttons to control features such as the heated and ventilated seats and the heated steering. 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 facelift 3

Hyundai has yet to confirm powertrain details for the facelifted Ioniq 6. The sedan could carry over the existing battery pack options and feature updates to the software and electric motors to improve efficiency and range. The pre-facelift car is offered with either a 53 kWh or a 77.4 kWh battery in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (77.4 kWh only) configurations.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Teased

Hyundai also teased the upcoming Ioniq 6 N revealing part of the performance electric sedan's rear design. The N retains the duck-tail type spoiler of the standard Ioniq 6 but features a second large spoiler near the base of the rear windshield. The Ioniq 6 N is also set to get differences in the tail lamp design, with the lightbar element seemingly dropped. The model also gets an aggressive rear bumper.

# News# car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

