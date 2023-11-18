Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Safety System for Global Market
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
18-Nov-23 01:46 PM IST
Highlights
- The system offers hands-off driving on expressways through Advanced In Lane Driving capabilities
- Builds on the Honda Sensing 360 system already offered on some cars in global markets
- Will be offered on cars in global markets from 2024
Honda has introduced the upgraded Honda Sensing 360+ safety and driver-assistive system. Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates remove blind spots around vehicles, aiding collision avoidance, and reducing driver burden during journeys. The rollout strategy includes introducing the Honda Sensing 360+ in China by 2024 followed by a global expansion. As for the Indian market, the automaker has not yet confirmed when this version will be introduced.
Initially featured in the 2022 Honda CR-V released in China, the Honda Sensing 360 system utilised millimeter-wave radar positioned strategically in front and at each corner of the vehicle, ensuring 360-degree Sensing capabilities.
The enhanced Honda Sensing 360+ also incorporates a driver-monitoring camera and high-definition maps. These additions aim to monitor the driver's condition and optimise vehicle control, significantly reducing the chances of health-related or human-error-triggered collisions.
The system assists drivers on expressways by controlling acceleration, braking, and steering while enabling hands-off driving. With high-definition maps and global navigation satellite system (GNSS), it maintains speed and lane positioning, adjusts for other vehicles, and assists in turns with Advanced In Lane Driving with Hands-off Capability.
Alongside this, the integrated Active Lane Change Recommendation feature detects any slower vehicles in the lane ahead, assesses the condition, and then recommends lane changes. The system also changes lanes for the driver once it receives approval from the driver via a button on the steering. The system also warns and assists in deceleration while navigating turns. Visual and audible alerts aid drivers in recognising any threats through its Predictive Curve Departure Warning.
Driver Emergency Support System, assists in decelerating and stopping the vehicle within the same lane if the driver becomes incapacitated, escalating alerts and connecting to emergency services if needed.
Honda in March 2023 introduced the New City and New City e:HEV models in India, marking the debut of its Honda Sensing tech in the country. This advanced safety package includes a collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, lane-keeping assist system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, auto high-beam functionality, and a lead car departure notification system.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12941 second ago
Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.
-9827 second ago
A YouTuber from Vietnam recently shared videos and images of his fully functional Cybertruck replica made out of wood and caught the attention of Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk.
17 minutes ago
The Renault Twingo EV prototype is heavily inspired by the first-gen Twingo from the 1990s and will be designed and developed by the company's new Ampere subsidiary.
16 hours ago
The vehicle sports a colour scheme inspired by the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype
18 hours ago
After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.
18 hours ago
The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators
18 hours ago
This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.
18 hours ago
The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.
18 hours ago
The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year
18 hours ago
Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025
1 day ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
1 day ago
The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
5 days ago
Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.
9 days ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
10 days ago
The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.