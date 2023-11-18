Login

Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Safety System for Global Market

Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates aim to mitigate blind spots around vehicles to aid collision avoidance and reduce driver burden during journeys.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

18-Nov-23 01:46 PM IST

Highlights

  • The system offers hands-off driving on expressways through Advanced In Lane Driving capabilities
  • Builds on the Honda Sensing 360 system already offered on some cars in global markets
  • Will be offered on cars in global markets from 2024

Honda has introduced the upgraded Honda Sensing 360+ safety and driver-assistive system. Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates remove blind spots around vehicles, aiding collision avoidance, and reducing driver burden during journeys. The rollout strategy includes introducing the Honda Sensing 360+ in China by 2024 followed by a global expansion. As for the Indian market, the automaker has not yet confirmed when this version will be introduced.
 

Initially featured in the 2022 Honda CR-V released in China, the Honda Sensing 360 system utilised millimeter-wave radar positioned strategically in front and at each corner of the vehicle, ensuring 360-degree Sensing capabilities.
 

The enhanced Honda Sensing 360+ also incorporates a driver-monitoring camera and high-definition maps. These additions aim to monitor the driver's condition and optimise vehicle control, significantly reducing the chances of health-related or human-error-triggered collisions. 
 

The system assists drivers on expressways by controlling acceleration, braking, and steering while enabling hands-off driving. With high-definition maps and global navigation satellite system (GNSS), it maintains speed and lane positioning, adjusts for other vehicles, and assists in turns with Advanced In Lane Driving with Hands-off Capability.
 

Alongside this, the integrated Active Lane Change Recommendation feature detects any slower vehicles in the lane ahead, assesses the condition, and then recommends lane changes. The system also changes lanes for the driver once it receives approval from the driver via a button on the steering. The system also warns and assists in deceleration while navigating turns. Visual and audible alerts aid drivers in recognising any threats through its Predictive Curve Departure Warning.
 

Driver Emergency Support System, assists in decelerating and stopping the vehicle within the same lane if the driver becomes incapacitated, escalating alerts and connecting to emergency services if needed.
 

Honda in March 2023 introduced the New City and New City e:HEV models in India, marking the debut of its Honda Sensing tech in the country. This advanced safety package includes a collision mitigation braking system, road departure mitigation system, lane-keeping assist system, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, auto high-beam functionality, and a lead car departure notification system.
 

