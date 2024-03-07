Honda Issues Recall Of Over 17,000 Motorcycles Citing Fuel Pump Defect

American Honda Motor Co. has issued a recall for motorcycles from 2018 to 2020, including the GL1800 (Goldwing), CBR600RR, and 2018-2019 CBR1000RR models. The recall affects approximately 17,374 units due to concerns regarding the fuel pump impellers. According to the company, these impellers may have been improperly moulded, potentially leading to deformation over time and eventual fuel pump failure. The defect poses a significant safety risk as it could result in the engine stalling while riding, thus increasing the likelihood of accidents or injuries.

Reports indicate that Honda became aware of the issue back in August 2019, when four motorcycles in the US failed to start during dealer setup. Following an investigation from January to February 2020, Honda initially believed that motorcycles with fuel pump modules installed within 40 days of production were resistant to the problem. However, further incidents reported in October 2023 prompted Honda to reevaluate the situation, leading to a thorough analysis conducted jointly between Honda's Powersports and automobile divisions.

On February 8, 2024, Honda decided to conduct a safety recall. As of the aforementioned date, Honda has received 142 warranty claims related to this issue, although no reports of injuries or fatalities have been recorded from August 2018 through December 28, 2023. Registered owners of the affected motorcycles will be notified via mail and urged to bring their vehicles to an authorised Honda Powersports dealer for inspection. If necessary, the fuel pump module will be replaced with an improved part featuring impellers with greater density and expanded clearance between the impeller and fuel pump body.

For those who have already incurred expenses for these repairs, Honda has outlined a recall reimbursement plan in compliance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Written by: Ronit Agarwal