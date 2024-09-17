Login
Honda Issues Recall For 300-350cc Range Motorcycles In India

Five motorcycle models from Honda's two-wheeler portfolio are potentially affected by the voluntary recall
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H’ness CB350, and CB350RS recalled
  • Honda to replace faulty components of affected motorcycles at free of charge
  • Honda will be reaching out to owner whose bikes are affected by the recall

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for its 300-350cc motorcycle range, including models such as the CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H’ness CB350, and CB350RS. The recall has been issued to address two key issues: one involving the wheel speed sensor, and the other is related to the camshaft components in certain models.

Honda CB 300 R

Wheel Speed Sensor Issue

The wheel speed sensor recall is applicable to all the above mentioned models. Honda has reported that due to an improper moulding process during manufacturing, water may seep into the sensor causing it to malfunction, thus potentially affecting the accuracy of the speedometer, traction control, or ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) systems. It is also likely to compromise the effectiveness of the brakes, stated the brand. While Honda hasn't provided a count on the number of motorcycles affected by the recall, the affected units were produced between October 2020 and April 2024.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline

Honda H ness CB 350

Camshaft Component Issue

In addition to the sensor problem, the CB350, H’ness CB350, and CB350RS models are also affected by a camshaft-related issue. Honda has identified a manufacturing defect in the camshaft, which could potentially affect the motorcycle’s performance. This particular issue affects units manufactured between June 2024 and July 2024. 

 

Honda’s Recall Process

Honda will replace the faulty parts free of charge at its BigWing dealerships across India. This will apply to all affected motorcycles, regardless of their warranty status. Customers will be informed by Honda’s BigWing dealers to bring in their motorcycles for inspection and replacement of the affected part. Additionally, owners can check if their vehicle is affected by the recall by entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website.

