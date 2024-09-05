Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline

Two-wheeler brands in the Indian market have announced their sales figures for the month of August 2024. While most of the brands have reported an increase in sales, some have experienced a decline. Here's a quick overview of the monthly sales figures for major two-wheeler brands in the Indian market.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company achieved a total sales figure of 3,91,588 units in August 2024, reflecting a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 13 per cent compared to the 3,45,848 units sold in August 2023. Domestic two-wheeler sales also grew by 13 per cent with 2,89,073 units sold. In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycles and scooters contributed 1,70,486 and 1,63,629 units, respectively, showing an overall growth of 14 per cent. Electric vehicle (EV) sales saw a 4 per cent y-o-y growth with 24,779 units sold. Two-wheeler exports saw a 19 per cent increase, cumulating to 89,768 units for the month.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield's sales in August 2024 reached 73,630 motorcycles, down from the 77,583 units sold in August 2023. This marks a 5 per cent decline in domestic sales, with 65,624 units sold compared to 69,393 in the same period last year. Exports also dropped slightly, with 8,006 motorcycles shipped, a 2 per cent decline from the 8,190 exported in August 2023. Year-to-date (YTD) figures show a 3 per cent decline in total sales, with 3,67,802 units sold so far in 2024.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 5,12,360 two-wheelers in August 2024, with domestic sales accounting for 4,92,263 units. The company reported a marginal impact on sales due to supply shortages, which it expects to recover in September. Overall, Hero MotoCorp witnessed a month-on-month growth of 38 per cent in dispatch volumes. For FY25 (April-August), the company has sold 24,17,790 units, reflecting an 8 per cent growth over the same period in FY24. Additionally, VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle arm posted sales of over 6,000 units in a month for the first time.

Suzuki Motorcycle India



Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a total sales figure of 1,04,800 units in August 2024, marking a marginal 1 per cent y-o-y growth compared to the 1,03,336 units sold in August 2023. Domestic sales saw a 5 per cent increase, reaching 87,480 units, up from 83,045 units sold during the same month last year. However, exports dropped by 15 per cent, with 17,320 units shipped in August 2024, compared to 20,291 units exported in August 2023.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 3,97,804 units in August 2024, with domestic two-wheeler sales contributing 2,53,827 units, representing a 24 per cent y-o-y growth. Exports for two-wheelers reached 1,43,977 units, marking a 5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. Year-to-date figures for two-wheelers, including exports, indicated a 10 per cent growth, with 15,83,636 units sold overall.



Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India cumulatively sold 5,38,852 units, registering 13 per cent y-o-y growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,91,678 units and 47,174 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 9 per cent y-o-y growth while the exports grew by a massive 79 per cent over the same period of last year. In terms of YTD figures, domestic sales accounted for 23,45,028 and exports stood at 2,29,716 units for August 2024.