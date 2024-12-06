Login
New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS has unveiled its latest engine, named RT-XD4.
  • Churns out a peak 34.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm
  • Mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

TVS Motor Company has unveiled its latest engine at MotoSoul 2024. Named the RT-XD4 300, TVS states it has developed this engine completely in-house, at its R&D centre in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The two-wheeler manufacturer, however, is yet to reveal which of its products will be powered by the new engine.

 

tvs

 

The new engine from TVS is a liquid-cooled motor and features four valves with dual-overhead cams. The engine also has a plasma-coated cylinder which reduces friction inside the cylinder head. Other vital additions include a dual oil pump and a split chamber crankcase, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with water jacket, and a dual breather system. TVS also stated the engine will be available with throttle-by-wire.

 

undefined

 

TVS RT-XD4 300 Engine Key Specifications:
 

SpecificationDetails
Displacement299.1 cc
Bore x Stroke78 mm X 62.6 mm
Cooling SystemLiquid-Cooled
Maximum Power34.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Peak Torque28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Valvetrain4 Valves, DOHC with finger follower
Transmission6-speed
Clutch TypeWet Multi-Plate, Assist & Slipper Clutch
Throttle SystemRide-by-Wire

 

Whats App Image 2024 12 06 at 16 55 06 1

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh

 

In terms of power figures, TVS says the RT-XD4 engine will churn out nearly 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. This is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm lower than the peak power figures of the recently updated TVS Apache RR 310. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

Also Read: TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389

 

While not confirmed, it’s expected that TVS’ upcoming adventure motorcycle, likely to be named the RTX, will be the first TVS motorcycle equipped with this engine.

# tvs# tvs engine# tvs motors# tvs motor company# tvs motosoul# tvs sales# tvs new engine# bike# Bikes# Press Releases# Two Wheelers
