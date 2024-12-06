New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
Published on December 6, 2024
Highlights
- TVS has unveiled its latest engine, named RT-XD4.
- Churns out a peak 34.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm
- Mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
TVS Motor Company has unveiled its latest engine at MotoSoul 2024. Named the RT-XD4 300, TVS states it has developed this engine completely in-house, at its R&D centre in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The two-wheeler manufacturer, however, is yet to reveal which of its products will be powered by the new engine.
The new engine from TVS is a liquid-cooled motor and features four valves with dual-overhead cams. The engine also has a plasma-coated cylinder which reduces friction inside the cylinder head. Other vital additions include a dual oil pump and a split chamber crankcase, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with water jacket, and a dual breather system. TVS also stated the engine will be available with throttle-by-wire.
TVS RT-XD4 300 Engine Key Specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Displacement
|299.1 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm X 62.6 mm
|Cooling System
|Liquid-Cooled
|Maximum Power
|34.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
|Valvetrain
|4 Valves, DOHC with finger follower
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Clutch Type
|Wet Multi-Plate, Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Throttle System
|Ride-by-Wire
In terms of power figures, TVS says the RT-XD4 engine will churn out nearly 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. This is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm lower than the peak power figures of the recently updated TVS Apache RR 310. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.
While not confirmed, it’s expected that TVS’ upcoming adventure motorcycle, likely to be named the RTX, will be the first TVS motorcycle equipped with this engine.
