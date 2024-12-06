New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

TVS Motor Company has unveiled its latest engine at MotoSoul 2024. Named the RT-XD4 300, TVS states it has developed this engine completely in-house, at its R&D centre in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The two-wheeler manufacturer, however, is yet to reveal which of its products will be powered by the new engine.

The new engine from TVS is a liquid-cooled motor and features four valves with dual-overhead cams. The engine also has a plasma-coated cylinder which reduces friction inside the cylinder head. Other vital additions include a dual oil pump and a split chamber crankcase, a dual cooling jacket cylinder head with water jacket, and a dual breather system. TVS also stated the engine will be available with throttle-by-wire.

TVS RT-XD4 300 Engine Key Specifications:



Specification Details Displacement 299.1 cc Bore x Stroke 78 mm X 62.6 mm Cooling System Liquid-Cooled Maximum Power 34.5 bhp @ 9,000 rpm Peak Torque 28.5 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Valvetrain 4 Valves, DOHC with finger follower Transmission 6-speed Clutch Type Wet Multi-Plate, Assist & Slipper Clutch Throttle System Ride-by-Wire

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh

In terms of power figures, TVS says the RT-XD4 engine will churn out nearly 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. This is 3 bhp and nearly 9 Nm lower than the peak power figures of the recently updated TVS Apache RR 310. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip-and-assist clutch.

Also Read: TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389

While not confirmed, it’s expected that TVS’ upcoming adventure motorcycle, likely to be named the RTX, will be the first TVS motorcycle equipped with this engine.