Auto Sales August 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata See Sales Decline; Kia, Toyota Report Growth

India’s big three carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors all posted a year-on-year decline in sales for another month in a row. However other brands were in the positive. Companies such as Kia India, JSW MG Motor and Toyota reported growth in sales in the month. Here’s a look at how the companies performed in the month:



Maruti Suzuki India



India’s largest carmaker continued to see sales remain lower than 2023 with sales across almost all segments down year-on-year. Sales of the brand’s hatchbacks and subcompact sedans were down to a cumulative 68,699 units in August 2024 - compared to 84,660 units last year. Sales for the Ciaz continued to dwindle in the triple digits while sales for its vans also shrank by almost 1,000 units year-on-year.

The key growth segment for the brand remained its Utility Vehicles comparing models such as the Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga and Grand Vitara with 62,684 units sold compared to 58,746 units sold. The brand also almost doubled its sales to other OEMs with 10,209 units sold compared to 5,790 units last year.



Hyundai India

Hyundai India too reported a decline in sales with domestic sales falling to 49,525 units in August 2024. The brand has reported domestic sales of 53,830 units in the same month last year. Exports meanwhile stood at 13,650 units in the month - down from 17,605 units last year. The carmaker is currently gearing to launch the facelifted Alcazar in India on September 9.



Tata Motors



Tata Motors reported a cumulative sales decline of 8 per cent year on year with both, the brand’s commercial vehicles business and passenger vehicle reporting a decline in sales. Cumulative passenger vehicle sales were down 3 per cent from 45,933 units last year to 44,486 units. Domestic sales were also down 3 per cent from 45,513 to 44,142 while exports shrunk from 420 units in August last year to 344 units in 2024.



The brand’s EV business was also down year-on-year with 5,935 units sold (including exports). The carmaker had reported cumulative EV sales of 6,236 units last year.



Kia India

Hyundai’s sister firm Kia India had a strong August 2024 in comparison with sales lead by the refreshed Sonet with over 10,000 units sold in the month. The Seltos was the company’s second best seller with 5,881 units sold followed by the Carens at 5,881 units. Kia reported total domestic sales of 22,523 units in the month, a 17.19 per cent growth over the same month last year. The Korean auto firm had reported sales of 19,219 units in August last year. Exports meanwhile stood at 2,604 units in the month.

The carmaker has two new models also lined up for an India launch with the new Carnival and flagship EV9 electric SUV due to launch in October.



JSW MG Motor



JSW MG Motor reported total sales of 4,571 units in August 2024 posting a 9 per cent growth year-on-year. Interestingly the brand sold just 1 unit less than in July 2024 with its range of EVs - the Comet and ZS EV - accounting for 35 per cent of its sales.



The brand is set to expand its EV portfolio this month with the arrival of the all-new Windsor with more new products likely to join the company's line-up going forward. JSW and MG have revealed big plans for the Indian market including launching as many as five new models by 2025 and expanding its production capacity.



Toyota



Toyota Kirloskar Motor was another brand to report a growth in sales in August 2023 with domestic sales sitting at 28,589 units - up 36 per cent from 20,970 units sold last year. Exports too were up from 1,940 units in August 2023 to 2,290 units in the current year. The company also reported a 45 per cent growth in total sales in the eight months of the current calendar year (CY2024) with 2,12,785 units sold compared to 1,47,192 units in CY 2023.