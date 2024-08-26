Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that its first all-electric car for India, the EVX will debut in production guise in January 2025. The EVX was first showcased in concept form back in early 2023 with a second closer-to-production concept being showcased at the Japan Mobility Show later in the year.

“I can tell you that if you are asking about EV, for example, we will be displaying it in the Auto Expo or the Bharat Mobility Show in January '25. We have total six EV models lined up all the way to 2031. And the second one is also close behind,” said Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki during the brand’s earnings call held in late July 2024.

The EVX has been undergoing extensive testing both on Indian roads and abroad with Maruti Suzuki planning to launch the EV in markets across the globe. The concepts have previewed a sleek and futuristic electric SUV featuring unique Y-shaped lighting elements up front. The test mule however seem to suggest that these will make way for more traditional design headlamps.

The cabin design seen from test mules has suggested that the EVX will feature a twin-screen layout atop the dashboard along with details such as vertically oriented air-con vents and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.

Going by the concept, the EVX is expected to measure in the region of 4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and around 1.6 m tall. The eVX will be built on a dedicated EV platform with the concepts featuring a 60 kWh battery pack and up to 550 km of claimed range. The production eVX will be manufactured in India with the SUV set to roll out of Maruti Suzuki’s recently acquired Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.



The EVX will go up against the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV in the market.