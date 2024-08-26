Login
Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025

The EVX will be Maruti’s first all-electric SUV for the Indian market with Maruti confirming a second model to also be in the works.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • EVX to debut in January 2025
  • Expected to offer a range of up to 550 km
  • Could get four-wheel drive option in some markets

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that its first all-electric car for India, the EVX will debut in production guise in January 2025. The EVX was first showcased in concept form back in early 2023 with a second closer-to-production concept being showcased at the Japan Mobility Show later in the year.

 

ALso read: Updated Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Concept To Debut At Japan Mobility Show
 


Maruti EVX concept 2

 

“I can tell you that if you are asking about EV, for example, we will be displaying it in the Auto Expo or the Bharat Mobility Show in January '25. We have total six EV models lined up all the way to 2031. And the second one is also close behind,” said Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki during the brand’s earnings call held in late July 2024.

 

The EVX has been undergoing extensive testing both on Indian roads and abroad with Maruti Suzuki planning to launch the EV in markets across the globe. The concepts have previewed a sleek and futuristic electric SUV featuring unique Y-shaped lighting elements up front. The test mule however seem to suggest that these will make way for more traditional design headlamps.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki's eVX Electric Vehicle Continues Testing Ahead Of Debut

Maruti EVX concept 3

 

The cabin design seen from test mules has suggested that the EVX will feature a twin-screen layout atop the dashboard along with details such as vertically oriented air-con vents and a rotary gear selector on the centre console.

 

maruti suzuki evx electric suv spied in production form ahead of fy25 launch carandbike 3 4a94dfc27c

Also read: Maruti Suzuki EVX Electric SUV Spied In Production Form For The First Time
 

Going by the concept, the EVX is expected to measure in the region of  4.3 m long, 1.8 m wide and around 1.6 m tall. The eVX will be built on a dedicated EV platform with the concepts featuring a 60 kWh battery pack and up to 550 km of claimed range. The production eVX will be manufactured in India with the SUV set to roll out of Maruti Suzuki’s recently acquired Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant.
 

The EVX will go up against the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV in the market.

 

Interior Image source

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki EV# Maruti Suzuki EVX# Maruti Suzuki eVX# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
