Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Tata will announce prices for the much-awaited internal combustion engine Curvv coupe-SUV on September 2.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Internal combustion Curvv to be offered in 8 trim levels
  • Debuts Tata's new 1.2-litre turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine
  • Will be Tata's first diesel car to get a dual-clutch automatic gearbox option

Tata Motors is set to announce prices for the internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative of the Curvv coupe-SUV in India tomorrow, September 2, 2024. The launch of the ICE Curvv comes almost a month after the launch of the Curvv EV with the internal combustion sibling featuring some design tweaks over its sibling.
 

Also read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12 d9396a5c19

Visual changes to the internal combustion Curvv over the EV are mainly visible on the front fascia

 

The ICE Curvv retains the same silhouette and proportions as its all-electric derivative with the most notable change to the design coming up front. While the EV essentially lacked a grille for a sealed-off look, the ICE model gets a contrast black-finished panel that spans between the width of the upper fascia. The panel features body colour inserts and gives the ICE Curvv some visual link to the likes of the Harrier and Safari. Lower down, the central air dam too has been revised with a different grate design. Elements such as the split headlamps and high-set LED lightbar stay unchanged.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV
 

Down the sides, the big difference between the ICE and EV comes down to the badging on the door and the alloy wheel design while around the back the changes are minimal.
 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 9

Coupe profile is unchanged from the concept.

 

The cabin design too is shared with the Curvv EV replete with the large free-standing central touchscreen, touch sensitive air-con controls, four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo and a digital instrument cluster. Top variants will come with a long feature list that will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2 
 

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

Cabin design is shared with the EV replete with a free-standing central touchscreen; colour palettes however are different.

 

On the safety front, six airbags will be standard across the range with higher variants packing in additional safety tech such as tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV Coupe-SUV Review: Curve Ball
 

The ICE Curvv will be launched in a total of 8 trim levels - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A.
 

Tata Curvv 2 1

Curvv to offer a long list of features including ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, drive modes and an electronic parking brake; 6 airbags are standard.

 

One big highlight of the new ICE Curvv comes in the powertrain department. The SUV debuts Tata’s new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine. The unit delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA). Also offered with be the familiar 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and  170 nm on tap. This unit too will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA.
 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle
 

Moving to the diesel, the ICE Survv will get the Nexon’s 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The unit develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA. Interestingly, this will be Tata’s first diesel engine to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Tata Curvv EV Top 10 Stats About Tata s Latest All Electric Coupe SUV 3

As with its EV sibling, the ICE Curvv will get Level 2 ADAS functions on top variants.

 

The ICE Curvv will be Tata’s entry into the heavily contested compact SUV segment with the coupe-SUV going up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The model will also see some competition from the new Citroen Basalt, which is the only other coupe SUV in the segment.

 

Expect prices for the ICE Curvv to start in the region of Rs 10 lakh with top variants expected to sit in the region of Rs 21-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Tata Curvv# Tata Curvv Features# Tata Curvv Petrol# Tata Curvv Diesel# Tata Curvv Specifications# Curvv Coupe SUV# Curvv SUV# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv ICE Features# ICE Tata Curvv# Curvv coupe-SUV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
  • Being bigger than the Nexon EV in size, the Curvv EV has commonalities with its sibling not just in design but also in the way it feels inside and out.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe-SUV Review: Curve Ball
  • The Curvv EV packs a handful of firsts for a Tata Motors EV, which are primarily aimed at enhancing the technical capabilities of the coupe-SUV.
    Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle
  • The Curvv EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs and a claimed range of up to 585 km.
    Tata Curvv Bookings Open Today; Deliveries Begin August 23
  • Unveiled alongside its all-electric counterpart, the Tata Curvv will be launched on September 2
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV

Latest News

  • The modern classic motorcycle gets seven new colour schemes, an LED headlamp and a gear position indicator
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh
  • The Xia MPV measures over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
    Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year
  • Second-gen GranTurismo features an evolutionary design and drops V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6.
    New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore

Research More on Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Expected Price : ₹ 20 - 22 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 2, 2024

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved