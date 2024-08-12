Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors has recently expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Curvv EV. Bookings for the Curvv EV have started today, with deliveries scheduled to begin on August 23. In addition to the electric derivative, Tata also showcased the internal combustion engine version of the Curvv, which is slated to launch on September 2.

The Curvv EV employs a handful of features that are a first for an EV from Tata Motors. However, it also gets flush-fitting door handles and a gesture-controlled tailgate, which are also a first for a Tata passenger vehicle and are shared with the combustion engine Curvv. Here are three Curvv EV-exclusive features.

Prismatic Battery Cells

One of the most significant additions to the Curvv EV is the use of prismatic battery cells. Unlike cylindrical cells used on other Tata EVs, prismatic cells offer better packaging efficiency. This allows the automaker to maximise the battery capacity within the available space, providing the Curvv EV with a larger battery, thus resulting in substantially enhanced range. The top-spec Curvv EV 55 kWh, which uses prismatic cells, is said to have a real-world range of 400 to 420 kilometres on a full charge.

Highest Charge Rate

The Curvv EV has a charging rate of 1.2C, enabling it to charge quicker than other Tata EVs. According to Tata Motors, this allows the Curvv EV to gain sufficient charge for a 150 km drive in just 15 minutes. With access to a 70 kW DC fast charger (or one more powerful), the Curvv EV can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 40 minutes.

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

Given that electric vehicles drive almost silently, pedestrians and other motorists are not aware of an electric vehicle's presence. Tata Motors addresses this with the introduction of the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) in the Curvv EV, another first for the brand. This system produces an audio chime when the vehicle is travelling at speeds below 20 kmph, alerting pedestrians about its presence.