Tata Curvv EV: Three Features That Are A First For A Tata Electric Vehicle

The Curvv EV packs a handful of firsts for a Tata Motors EV, which are primarily aimed at enhancing the technical capabilities of the coupe-SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Curvv EV employs three unique tech features
  • Prismatic battery cells offer better packaging efficiency
  • Has a 1.2C charge rate

Tata Motors has recently expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Curvv EV. Bookings for the Curvv EV have started today, with deliveries scheduled to begin on August 23. In addition to the electric derivative, Tata also showcased the internal combustion engine version of the Curvv, which is slated to launch on September 2. 

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

 

undefined

 

The Curvv EV employs a handful of features that are a first for an EV from Tata Motors. However, it also gets flush-fitting door handles and a gesture-controlled tailgate, which are also a first for a Tata passenger vehicle and are shared with the combustion engine Curvv. Here are three Curvv EV-exclusive features.

 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?

 

Tata Curvv EV In Pictures 1

 

Prismatic Battery Cells

 

One of the most significant additions to the Curvv EV is the use of prismatic battery cells. Unlike cylindrical cells used on other Tata EVs, prismatic cells offer better packaging efficiency. This allows the automaker to maximise the battery capacity within the available space, providing the Curvv EV with a larger battery, thus resulting in substantially enhanced range. The top-spec Curvv EV 55 kWh, which uses prismatic cells, is said to have a real-world range of 400 to 420 kilometres on a full charge.

 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained 

 

Highest Charge Rate

 

Tata Curvv EV Top 10 Stats About Tata s Latest All Electric Coupe SUV 2

 

The Curvv EV has a charging rate of 1.2C, enabling it to charge quicker than other Tata EVs. According to Tata Motors, this allows the Curvv EV to gain sufficient charge for a 150 km drive in just 15 minutes. With access to a 70 kW DC fast charger (or one more powerful), the Curvv EV can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 40 minutes. 

 

Also read: Tata Curvv EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest All-Electric Coupe-SUV

 

Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS)

 

Curvv EV

 

Given that electric vehicles drive almost silently, pedestrians and other motorists are not aware of an electric vehicle's presence. Tata Motors addresses this with the introduction of the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) in the Curvv EV, another first for the brand. This system produces an audio chime when the vehicle is travelling at speeds below 20 kmph, alerting pedestrians about its presence.

