Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?

The Tata Curvv EV sits right at the top of the brand’s passenger electric lineup. How different is it compared to the erstwhile leader? Read on to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Curvv EV comes with larger battery pack options
  • The Curvv EV is offered with Level 2 ADAS features
  • In terms of entry-level prices, the Nexon EV undercuts the Curvv EV by Rs 3 lakh

Tata Motors has expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Curvv EV, featuring a distinctive coupe-styled design. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Curvv EV is positioned above the Nexon EV in the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio. Here are the distinctions found in both models.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

 

 

Tata Curvv EV vs Nexon EV: Design and Dimensions

 

Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV 1

 

The Curvv EV and Nexon EV share similarities in design cues due to Tata’s new design language, apparent in features like connected DRLs and connected taillights. However, the Curvv EV’s coupe-styled body gives it a unique style. Also in terms of body styles, the Nexon EV is a subcompact SUV while the Curvv EV is a compact SUV. 
 

 Curvv EVNexon EV
Length4310 mm3994 mm
Width1810 mm1811 mm
Height 1637 mm1611 mm
Wheelbase2560 mm2498 mm

 

The Curvv EV is larger than the Nexon EV; however, the Nexon EV is just 1 mm wider than the Curvv EV. Now, when it comes to length and height, the Curvv EV is significantly longer by 316 mm and taller by 26 mm. The wheelbase of the Curvv EV is also longer by 62 mm. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

 

Tata Curvv EV Vs Tata Nexon EV 1

 

Additionally, the Curvv EV offers larger wheel sizes (17- and 18-inch) compared to the Nexon’s 16-inch wheels. The flush-fitting door handles on the Curvv EV are a first on a Tata vehicle while the Nexon EV gets conventional handles. 

 

Tata Curvv EV vs Nexon EV: Interior and Features

 

Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV 2 1

 

When you step inside the cabin, the first thing you might catch in the Curvv EV is that it features a four-spoke steering wheel similar to the Harrier, whereas the Nexon EV comes with a two-spoke steering wheel. Both models have similar colour schemes used inside while the overall design appears to be identical. Apart from this, the Curvv is equipped with a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, whereas the Nexon gets a single-pane electric sunroof. 

 

Owing to its sloping roofline, the Curvv EV features a distinctive scoop-like structure on the inner roof at both ends of the rear seats, designed to accommodate taller passengers. In terms of safety, the Curvv EV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 functions, while the Nexon EV misses out on it. Moreover, the Nexon EV gets an electric tailgate, whilst the Curvv EV boasts the same but with gesture control. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained
 

Tata Curvv EV vs Nexon EV: Powertrain, Battery And Range

 

Tata Curvv EV In Pictures 1

 

Both vehicles are powered by a liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor. However, the Curvv EV delivers a higher power output of 166 bhp compared to the Nexon EV’s 142 bhp. Both models produce an identical torque of 215 Nm. The Curvv EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds, slightly faster than the Nexon EV’s 8.9 seconds.

 

 Curvv EVNexon EV
Battery packs45 kWh55 kWh30 kWh40.5 kWh
Claimed Range502 km585 km325 km465 km

 

The Curvv EV is offered with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh, providing MIDC ranges of up to 502 km and 585 km, respectively. On the other hand, the Nexon EV is also available with two battery pack options but packs a smaller 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery, offering MIDC ranges of 325 km and 465 km, respectively. As far as charging is concerned, the Curvv EV is offered with a 7.2 kW charger whereas the Nexon EV gets a 3.3 kW charger as standard. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures

 

Tata Nexon EV facelift 8

 

Tata Curvv EV vs Nexon EV: Prices

 

The introductory price for the Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh. In comparison, the Nexon EV starts at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 3 lakh cheaper at the entry level. At the top end, the Curvv EV with all the bells and whistles and a larger 55 kWh battery pack is currently priced at Rs 21.99 lakh. Whereas, the fully loaded Nexon EV with a 40.5 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 19.29 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

 

Variants Tata Curvv EV VariantsTata Nexon EV
 Curvv. 45 Curvv. 55 Medium RangeLong Range 
CreativeRs 17.49 lakh -Creative +Rs 14.49 lakh-
Accomplished Rs 18.49 lakhRs 19.25 lakhFearlessRs 15.99 lakhRs 16.99 lakh
Accomplished + S Rs 19.29 lakhRs 19.99 lakhFearless +Rs 16.49 lakhRs 17.49 lakh 
Empowered +-Rs 21.25 lakhFearless +SRs 16.99 lakhRs 17.99 lakh 
Empowered +A-Rs 21.99 lakhEmpoweredRs 17.49 lakh -
   Empowered +-Rs 19.29 lakh

 

With its launch, the Curvv EV is effectively the most expensive passenger electric vehicle in Tata’s India lineup replaced by the erstwhile Nexon EV. 
 

