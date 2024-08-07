Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV earlier today in the Indian market. Initially showcased in concept form in 2022, the coupe-SUV has been one of the most anticipated launches from the brand. The electric vehicle was introduced alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Coupe SUV, which will go on sale next month. Positioned above the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).



The Tata Curvv EV features a lightbar up front that runs the full width of the front end. The lower bumper of the vehicle sports an air intake lined with many metallic bars.

The most talked about styling element in the Curvv has arguably been the coupe-like roofline that flows down into a split rear spoiler.

The Curvv EV, like its ICE counterpart, comes with flush-fitted door handles, a first from Tata Motors.

Similar to the Punch EV which is also built on the same Activ.ev platform, the front end of the Curvv EV houses its charging port.

The Curvv EV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts for better aerodynamics. The rims are shod in low rolling resistance tyres.

The rear end of the Curvv EV features a full-length tail lamp.

The Tata Curvv EV’s cabin layout is quite similar to a few other SUVs in Tata’s portfolio.

The SUV features a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Curvv EV is also offered with a panoramic sunroof.



The all-electric SUV gets six airbags as standard.



Other features on offer in the Curvv EV include a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, electronic parking brake, and auto hold.

The Tata Curvv EV is available with two battery options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh. Powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor, the 45 kWh version makes about 148 bhp, while the long-range version makes 165 bhp. Both versions offer a torque of 215 Nm.

















