Tata Curvv EV: In Pictures

Positioned above the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata launched the Curvv EV earlier today.
  • Introduced alongside the ICE version of the SUV.
  • Offered with two battery pack options- 45 kWh and 55 kWh.

Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV earlier today in the Indian market. Initially showcased in concept form in 2022, the coupe-SUV has been one of the most anticipated launches from the brand. The electric vehicle was introduced alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Coupe SUV, which will go on sale next month. Positioned above the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 


Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

AD 4nXfLXqYYDIIDJ16uQcosWAfpG5Ej009A2sWuR8rreOFdDT9W fBvtN7xmlj2M b WAFdtrRj0 PoRMOPEKZuZPl2aCJMKk NbAQBGcj71acSMR60SCFeyvGE9DFs UaHe2Df7Zc4t2IOc

The Tata Curvv EV features a lightbar up front that runs the full width of the front end. The lower bumper of the vehicle sports an air intake lined with many metallic bars. 

 

Tata Curvv EV In Pictures

The most talked about styling element in the Curvv has arguably been the coupe-like roofline that flows down into a split rear spoiler.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: Variants Explained

AD 4nXf XzZtNXlAy6ztQVGmRLhn38kb0HzXchzM2IHDWBYnIA1cDNSqFmSl R9Hsbv9sBNuUYPtY7DvLNFGjkHAMnrKK7Y6UMIgn6H1eEdingYlObLujUeV9zsEGLxT

The Curvv EV, like its ICE counterpart, comes with flush-fitted door handles, a first from Tata Motors. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

AD 4nXdCesjSTwIQhfN0TWWFUg 8SvE46SOfAlOOT5NNe7odOFqHdFsV31M gzrlJ8HdXJqrza1ZqKZBeqNeB2JacKlIu6ZLidgV38cDciPFZ2U1K4MZLiG38MPINX6qrfS4laHH

 

Similar to the Punch EV which is also built on the same Activ.ev platform, the front end of the Curvv EV houses its charging port. 

 

AD 4nXfQKVgruI9BywHnk 0OA6JrQ9gzwRKYa9 Mel7bCr1dDKqBXxIShzjL8WF6YKIrEQ3g98vsmcU2kqnqNKH7YzumMME8yZdwVpwx3extCGRtZbQ4VnEu 35YABz6JGocDXe9Ea9p6Q

The Curvv EV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts for better aerodynamics. The rims are shod in low rolling resistance tyres.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2

Tata Curvv EV In Pictures 1

The rear end of the Curvv EV features a full-length tail lamp. 

 

AD 4nXeTAPi7OA2K2UkLr3Wc7fZ sPUociDcwIRxvjIsX0faxSQR4C2A7MvEeVxVNxDBq BeohZODhNb0pB9eeVV65 mC9zL2GfvuEngfBKbQ12lqzEU

The Tata Curvv EV’s cabin layout is quite similar to a few other SUVs in Tata’s portfolio.

 

AD 4nXfObqyx MNsFNtZQKigMczWcKijENbZA hhLusQvnGQgce0gdOxJgzb5CAbVDUSbKQdaN5FNxcmG4xo ftPDOmB4QY5JMsBJqYRgD

The SUV features a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

 

AD 4nXckXOtQe hsHRky3Awsg8R7zEKwNSmHWnp0jOYWdRZuBNT1AhwXw29rwRTlhgsGkZum9PsK4VPb IkaDmXlfJqmk713ejCb8x5eh0 oFFH

The Curvv EV is also offered with a panoramic sunroof.
 

AD 4nXeYInQobcn6BI64WpvV9zK8REVhTsejHUlOTYgNBxlgBVkZLmgpd9eVUZRnYoRrO94joeq29AE WoXjzlN 6Ta0W76g I3b4FOwHIqVY21FaESihJfX8Wo8urgjliTHnj7

The all-electric SUV gets six airbags as standard. 
 

AD 4nXf7203ukXVlD VHp84wlcgv4Xra kgmBeyeF4xE5yTO3e1PzRC McYpInrF8 WCY6HnPsxjn xwx11D3EUl9WfkG l6 djqflptRpuITwV9EemUrrwoYkzLZMV3Y9WT2lobuXixyF kj

Other features on offer in the Curvv EV include a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, electronic parking brake, and auto hold.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

AD 4nXcKNFyryvvf77tZRDc vL6t64yeW PU3PoezhzLk b8gMdcIqzSGRXW76waBwuA7hQC5U7ZMbhzSMzQOJZIY DUZFrQr8lsj4AoeCfQD7BjCLTIM


 The Tata Curvv EV is available with two battery options – 45 kWh and 55 kWh. Powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor, the 45 kWh version makes about 148 bhp, while the long-range version makes 165 bhp. Both versions offer a torque of 215 Nm.









 

