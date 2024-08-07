Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
August 7, 2024
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Curvv coupe-SUV in India today. While the ICE Curvv will also be showcased, prices will only be announced for the Curvv EV today. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will go on sale in India in September 2024.
Visually, the Curvv EV retains a lot of styling cues from the concept car that was showcased in April 2022. It gets a lot of EV-specific styling cues such as a covered grille, end-to-end connected LED DRLs, vertically positioned LED headlamps and a wide central air dam. The car is built on the Acti.ev platform that also underpins the Punch EV, and thus it houses its charging port up front. The ICE version also comes with a lot of similar styling cues but gets a few different bits such as a proper grille up front along with different alloy wheel styles.
On the inside, both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV will sport a similar layout as many other Tata cars and be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman). Other features include a 9-speaker JBL music system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic temperature control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.
The Curvv EV is likely to have a battery pack in the range of 50-60 kWh, and a range of over 500 kilometres. Tata has previously said it can offer both single- and dual-motor configurations on this architecture, but it remains to be seen if the Curvv will be available with those options. Additionally, the Curvv EV will offer a vehicle-to-vehicle charging function and a 7.2 kW charger as standard.
Engine options for the Curvv ICE, on the other hand, will likely include a 1.2-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.
Tata Motors is all set to announce prices for the Curvv EV today. The Curvv ICE will also be showcased at the event.
The Tata Curvv ICE and Curvv EV were revealed a few weeks ago. Both cars feature a similar design, save for a few EV-specific bits on the all-electric version.
Both Tata Curvv ICE and Curvv EV will sport a similar layout on the inside as many other Tata cars and be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
The launch event is underway!
Tata Motors has sold 20 lakh SUVs in India.
The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery packs- 45 kWh and 55 kWh.
The Curvv EV will be offered with a 123 kW electric motor.
The Curvv EV will come with safety features such as six airbags and level 2 ADAS features.
Now, moving on to the Curvv ICE, it will be offered with three engine options- 2 petrol and one diesel, all offered with a DCT.
