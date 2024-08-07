Login
Tata Curvv EV Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

Tata has finally launched the Curvv EV in India, and here are the top five highlights you should know about the new coupe-styled SUV in town.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Curvv EV bookings to open on August 12
  • Available with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh
  • Claimed range for the 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs is 502 and 584 km, respectively

The long-anticipated Tata Curvv Coupe SUV has finally launched in the Indian market. This marks Tata’s foray into the compact SUV segment, and the brand has done it with style. The new Tata Curvv EV is priced from Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This effectively makes it Tata’s most expensive electric vehicle in its portfolio, dethroning the erstwhile Nexon EV

 

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh

 

Tata Curvv EV: Exterior Styling

 

Tata Curvv EV 1

The front and rear get the connected LED light treatment, akin to the current generation vehicles from Tata.

 

The exterior of the Curvv coupe SUV (both ICE and EV) is quite similar and in line with Tata’s recent design philosophy. The front and rear get the connected LED light treatment, akin to the current generation vehicles from Tata. It also features the welcome/goodbye function. Also at the front is located a charging port where the logo is housed. Moreover, it gets flush-fitted door handles (first from Tata), alloy wheels with aero inserts, and of course, the coupe-style sloping roofline. 

 

Tata Curvv EV: Cabin and Features

 Tata Curvv EV 4 1

The interior gets a light-coloured layout throughout the cabin. 

 

The interior layout of the Curvv EV gets a white and grey dual-tone colour scheme while the dashboard is dominated by a 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the top-spec variants; the lower variants get a smaller 10.24-inch system along with the instrument cluster of the same size. The centre console features a rotary drive mode selector, a gear lever, and a wireless charging pad.

 

Additionally, it also gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a JBL sound system, and a powered tailgate with gesture control. Standard safety features include six airbags, ESP, and driver doze-off alert, while the top-spec benefits from Level 2 ADAS features. To know more about its variant-wise features, tap here

 

Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain and Range

 

IMG 20240807 WA 0026

The Curvv EV, equipped with a 55 kWh battery pack, can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. 

 

Powering the Curvv EV is a liquid-cooled Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMS) that enables the 55 kWh version to belt out 165 bhp while the 45 kWh makes 148 bhp. The torque output remains the same at 215 Nm. The Curvv EV equipped with a 45 kWh battery can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in about 9 seconds; the 55 kWh version covers the same ground in 8.6 seconds. 

 

The smaller 45 kWh battery pack offers an MIDC range of 502 km, while the 55 kWh provides 585 km on a single charge. According to Tata, the long-range model is expected to achieve a range of 400-425 km under its C75 standard, while the 45 kWh Curvv EV is projected to cover a distance of 330-350 km.

 

Tata Curvv EV: Charging Options

 Tata Curvv EV 5

The Curvv EV supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging. 

 

The Curvv EV is equipped with 1.2C fast charging capabilities, allowing you to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes when connected to a 70 kW or higher DC charger. Additionally, the company assures that a 15-minute charge can provide a range of up to 150 km. Furthermore, the EV supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging. The former – V2L – can be used for charging appliances, while the latter can be employed for charging another electric vehicle. 

 

Tata Curvv EV: Prices and Bookings

 

Rounding off our top five highlights with the prices and booking details of the Tata Curvv EV. The Curvv EV is offered in 5 trim levels with prices ranging between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99; all prices are introductory, ex-showroom. Bookings will commence on August 12, requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000 for the 45 kWh version and Rs 21,000 for the 55 kWh option. Deliveries are slated to begin at the end of August 2024. 

 

