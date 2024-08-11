Login
Tata Curvv EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest All-Electric Coupe-SUV

Launched on August 7, the Curvv EV is currently the most expensive EV on offer in Tata Cars’ portfolio
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Curvv EV slots in above the Nexon EV in Tata’s lineup.
  • Offered in three personas.
  • Prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh.

Tata Motors recently launched the long-anticipated Curvv EV in the Indian market. The Curvv was first showcased in concept form in 2022.  Priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently the most expensive EV in Tata’s product portfolio, slotting in above the Nexon EV. The Curvv EV was introduced alongside its ICE counterpart which will go on sale in September. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Vs Nexon EV: What Are The Differences?

 

3 Personas

Tata Curvv EV 6

The Tata Curvv EV is offered in three trims or ‘Personas’ as the company calls it. These are Creative, Accomplished and Empowered.
 

12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

AD 4nXeTAPi7OA2K2UkLr3Wc7fZ sPUociDcwIRxvjIsX0faxSQR4C2A7MvEeVxVNxDBq BeohZODhNb0pB9eeVV65 mC9zL2GfvuEngfBKbQ12lqzEU
Inside, the Curvv EV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman).

 

Also Read: All-Electric Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.49 lakh
 

6 Airbags

Tata Curvv EV Top 10 Stats About Tata s Latest All Electric Coupe SUV 4
The Curvv EV is offered with six airbags as standard.

 

Level-2 ADAS

Tata Curvv EV Top 10 Stats About Tata s Latest All Electric Coupe SUV 3
Tata is also offering level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with around 20 functions on the Curvv EV.
 

2 Battery Pack Options


The Curvv EV can be had with two battery packs- 45 kWh and 55 kWh.


585 KM Claimed Range


The model with the 45 kWh battery pack will offer a claimed range of 502 km, while the long-range spec version with the 55 kWh battery pack can offer 585 km of range on a single charge.
 

123 kW Electric Motor

AD 4nXcKNFyryvvf77tZRDc vL6t64yeW PU3PoezhzLk b8gMdcIqzSGRXW76waBwuA7hQC5U7ZMbhzSMzQOJZIY DUZFrQr8lsj4AoeCfQD7BjCLTIM
The EV is powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor that makes 152 bhp in the 45 kWh variants and 167 bhp in the 55 kWh variants. The peak torque figure is the same for both variants (215 Nm).
 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights

 

0-100 kmph In 8.6 Seconds


The 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in up to 8.6 seconds, while the 45 kWh variant can do it in a lower 9 seconds.
 

10 to 80 Per Cent In 40 Minutes

Tata Curvv EV Top 10 Stats About Tata s Latest All Electric Coupe SUV 2
If you have access to a 70 kW or higher DC charger, you can top-up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in nearly 40 minutes.
 

Rs 17.49 Lakh Price Tag


The Curvv EV’s introductory prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh for the base variant to Rs 21.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. 




 

Popular Tata Models

