Tata Curvv EV: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Latest All-Electric Coupe-SUV

Tata Motors recently launched the long-anticipated Curvv EV in the Indian market. The Curvv was first showcased in concept form in 2022. Priced at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is currently the most expensive EV in Tata’s product portfolio, slotting in above the Nexon EV. The Curvv EV was introduced alongside its ICE counterpart which will go on sale in September.

3 Personas

The Tata Curvv EV is offered in three trims or ‘Personas’ as the company calls it. These are Creative, Accomplished and Empowered.



12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System



Inside, the Curvv EV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman).

6 Airbags



The Curvv EV is offered with six airbags as standard.

Level-2 ADAS



Tata is also offering level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with around 20 functions on the Curvv EV.



2 Battery Pack Options



The Curvv EV can be had with two battery packs- 45 kWh and 55 kWh.



585 KM Claimed Range



The model with the 45 kWh battery pack will offer a claimed range of 502 km, while the long-range spec version with the 55 kWh battery pack can offer 585 km of range on a single charge.



123 kW Electric Motor



The EV is powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor that makes 152 bhp in the 45 kWh variants and 167 bhp in the 55 kWh variants. The peak torque figure is the same for both variants (215 Nm).



0-100 kmph In 8.6 Seconds



The 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in up to 8.6 seconds, while the 45 kWh variant can do it in a lower 9 seconds.



10 to 80 Per Cent In 40 Minutes



If you have access to a 70 kW or higher DC charger, you can top-up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in nearly 40 minutes.



Rs 17.49 Lakh Price Tag



The Curvv EV’s introductory prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh for the base variant to Rs 21.99 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant.







