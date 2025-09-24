Panoramic Sunroof Cars In India: 5 Most Affordable Options!
- Cars with panoramic sunroofs starts at under Rs. 10 lakh
- 5 such most affordable cars are all SUVs
- They belong to Subcompact and Compact SUV segments
Bigger, the better! That’s what a lot of car buyers like about sunroofs, especially in India. This has resulted in more car manufacturers providing panoramic sunroofs in their cars, even of they belong to the mass market segments. Many brands have gone a step further and are giving that option in lower variants too. Here are the five most affordable cars you can buy in the market with a panoramic roof, and remember, with reduced GST rates the feature has become even more accessible.
Kia Syros
The subcompact SUV from Kia is currently the most affordable car in India which comes with a panoramic sunroof. The Korean carmaker is offering the feature starting from HTK+ trim of the Syros which is third from top. After the cut in GST rates, it is now priced starting at Rs. 10.74 lakh, showroom. The Syros HTK+ manual runs on 16-inch alloy wheels and gets features like 12.3-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay, reclining rear seats with window curtains and semi-leatherette seats.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Next is the subcompact SUV from Mahindra which comes with a voice assisted panoramic sunroof. The recently introduced Mahindra 3XO REVX A variant comes with the feature and is priced at just Rs. 10.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It runs on the 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder turbo Petrol engine that is offered in combination with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There’s an automatic option too which is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh more. Other features in REVX A include 6 airbags, push start button, automatic headlamps, rains sensing wipers and wireless charging.
MG Astor
At number 3 and the most affordable compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof in the market is the MG Astor. The brand offers the feature starting from the Shine variant of the SUV which is priced at Rs. 11.20 lakh, post the GST rate cuts. This means the Astor now comes with a panoramic sunroof in all trims but the base variant. The Shine variant employs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets two airbags along with a reverse camera, all 4 disc brakes and a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen system.
Tata Nexon
Back to subcompact SUVs and it is the Tata Nexon that is the next in line when it comes to affordable cars with panoramic sunroofs. The Creative+ PS variant of the SUV gets the feature and is currently priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh, ex-showroom. While it is offered with both Petrol and Diesel options, the Nexon is also the most affordable CNG car in the country that is offered with a panoramic sunroof. Features include a 7-inch touchscreen system with Wireless connectivity, 6 airbags and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Tata Curvv
Rounding off the top 5 list of the most affordable cars with panoramic sunroof in India another Tata, the Curvv. The coupe-SUV comes with the feature starting from the Pure+ S variant that is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from six airbags the variant gets features such as 6 airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen system, electric tailgate, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers. And yes the panoramic sunroof is voice assisted too.
