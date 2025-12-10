Most Affordable Automatic SUVs Under Rs 10 Lakh In India

If there is one segment that has exploded in India over the last five years, it is compact SUVs. And with more buyers shifting to automatics for the convenience they offer in traffic-heavy cities, the demand for affordable automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh has never been higher. The good news? You no longer need to stretch your budget just to avoid a clutch pedal. Today, several manufacturers offer well-equipped, smooth-shifting SUVs that fit comfortably within an accessible price band. So here are all the automatic SUVs you can buy under Rs 10 lakh, based on pricing, features, performance, and long-term ownership value.

1. Tata Punch AMT: Price Approx. Rs 7.60 lakh – 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Punch has rapidly become one of India’s favourite small SUVs, and its AMT variants make life even easier. Tata’s AMT feels intuitive, although slightly lazy, and offers great usability, especially in city use. The Punch stands out for its 5-star GNCAP safety rating, tough build quality, and ride quality. For buyers wanting an SUV stance and convenience without overspending, the Punch AMT hits the sweet spot.

Why consider it: Strong safety credentials, practical cabin, good looks.

2. Hyundai Exter AMT: Price Approx. Rs 7.96 lakh – 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai’s newest micro-SUV brings a lot of youthful appeal to this segment. The AMT is smooth, predictable, and pairs nicely with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Exter's highlights include a feature-rich interior, excellent fuel efficiency, and Hyundai’s trademark easy-to-drive road manners.

Why consider it: Tech-loaded cabin, great mileage, and an AMT that feels more like a torque converter in everyday traffic.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx AMT: Price Approx: Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Fronx may look premium, but its 1.2-litre AMT variants fall well within the Rs 10 lakh bracket. And Maruti’s AMT is one of the most reliable and fuel-efficient in the business, which can be had with the Fronx. What you get with then is a stylish crossover with a well-appointed interior and the peace of mind that comes with Maruti’s vast service network.

Why consider it: Good ride quality, striking design, high fuel economy.

4. Renault Kiger AMT: Price Approx. Rs 8.09 lakh – 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault’s Kiger offers one of the best value-for-money propositions in this space. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated AMT variant is punchy enough for daily commuting and delivers impressive efficiency. Moreover, the Kiger’s cabin is spacious, feature-rich, and feels more SUV-like compared to many rivals in this budget.

Why consider it: Great pricing, youthful styling, roomy interior.

5. Nissan Magnite AMT: Price Approx. Rs 7.91 lakh – 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nissan Magnite is essentially the Kiger’s mechanical twin but with its own distinct personality. The AMT version offers surprising smoothness, and Nissan’s aggressive pricing makes it one of the most accessible automatic SUVs in India. With a long warranty and competitive maintenance costs, the Magnite is a smart, future-proof pick.

Why consider it: Strong value, bold design, impressive warranty support.

Which One Should You Buy?

Each of these SUVs has carved its own space in the sub-10-lakh market, and the fact that manufacturers are offering automatics at this price level signals how mature the segment has become. Whether you are a first-time buyer or upgrading from a hatchback, these SUVs deliver the convenience, comfort, and road presence that modern Indian commuters expect.

Automatic SUVs under Rs 10 lakh were once a rarity. Today, they are not just accessible—they are genuinely impressive. This price band now offers vehicles that balance performance, convenience, safety, and features with a finesse that was missing a few years ago. What you get is practicality without compromising on modernity. If you are looking for your first automatic SUV or simply want to make your daily drives less stressful, this list represents the best of what India currently offers.