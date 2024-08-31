Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features

Hyundai is set to launch the Alcazar facelift in India on September 9, 2024. The Alcazar facelift gets a notable design overhaul compared to the current model, giving it a more muscular and upright look while the cabin has undergone some notable changes. We take a look at just what has changed with the facelifted Alcazar.



Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Design And Styling



New Alcazar gets a more upright look compared to the outgoing model with design influences from the Creta and Exter.

Starting with the design, the new Alcazar gets a design that appears to borrow from the new Creta and the small Exter up front. The current Alcazar’s rounded nose is replaced by a more upright fascia with a pair of H-shaped daytime running lamps at the base of the new heavily contoured bonnet. A light bar runs between the two DRLs. The current model’s hexagonal grille makes way for a sleeker rectangular unit framed in by new vertically stacked headlights. The new Alcazar also gets a more prominent faux skid plate element at the base of the bumper giving it a more muscular look.



Moving to the sides, the design is more or less untouched with only a few soft elements being altered. The Alcazar facelift gets redesigned roof rails and new alloy wheel designs compared to the outgoing model.

2024 Alcazar's rear styling is more contemporary; larger faux skid plate adds to the stance.

At the rear, Hyundai has given the Alcazar facelift a notable redesign as well with new vertical tail-lamps connected via a light bar. The rear bumper too is redesigned with a larger faux skid-plate element and angular detailing visible in the reflectors. Overall, the rear looks sleeker and more contemporary than the outgoing model.



Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Interior Design



Moving to the cabin, the outgoing Alcazar featured a dashboard design borrowed from the pre-facelift second-gen Creta just with different colours. The same holds true for the new model as well with the dashboard design shared with the Creta facelift. What this means is that the twin-cockpit layout of the outgoing model is replaced by a more contemporary design housing the two 10.25-inch displays in a singular bezel atop the dashboard. The air-con vents too have been redesigned and the air-con controls too are new.



The facelifted Alcazar's cabin is based on the new Creta just as the outgoing model's was based on the pre-facelift Creta.

The seats now get a different upholstery design with lighter fabrics and there are some notable changes in the second row as well. The six-seat models get new captain chairs in the middle row with more prominent side bolsters, new winged headrests, individual armrests and adjustable under-thigh support. The fixed centre console that housed the wireless charging pad too has been dropped with the pad now moved to the back of the front centre console. The rear chairs now also get a ventilation function while both front seats are now powered. The older Alcazar lacked ventilation function for the rear captain seats and only the driver seat was power adjustable.

Rear captain chairs get a notable upgrade in Alcazar facelift (right); seats are redesigned and now ventilated as well.

The seven-seat model, meanwhile, doesn’t get any major changes to the rear seats and comes with head cushions attached to the headrest in place of the winged headrests offered on the six-seat model.

Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Features



New Alcazar gets ventilated seats in front and middle rows in 6-seater variants.

Coming to the features, the Alcazar facelift will pack in some new tech. These include individual climate zones for the front-seat occupants, powered co-driver seat, driver seat memory function, rear seat ventilation function (6 seater), ADAS functions and a NFC-based smartphone key. The Alcazar facelift will also carry over a lot of tech from before such as connected car tech, Bose audio system, a panoramic sunroof, drive and traction modes and more.



Co-driver seat is now power adjustable; rear-seat passengers can adjust the front seat from the back.

Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Engines & Gearboxes



There are no changes to the engines with the pair of 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options carried over. The 1.5 turbo-petrol will be offered with either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the diesel mill will be paired with either a manual or a torque converter automatic unit.

Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Prices

Hyundai will announce prices for the Alcazar facelift on September 9, 2024. The outgoing model was priced between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect prices for the facelifted Alcazar to start around Rs 17 lakh with top variants likely to be priced in the region of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).