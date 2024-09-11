2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: 5 Major Changes Over The Previous Model

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV has received a facelift for the first time since its introduction in 2021. The facelifted model gets a handful of changes and feature additions over the previous model. These include a revamped design, a refreshed cabin, and added features while retaining the same powertrain and transmission option.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

Here is a rundown of all the significant changes the facelifted Alcazar has undergone.

Updated Design

The Alcazar facelift has undergone major exterior changes and is now in line with the facelifted iteration of the Creta. Up front, it features new H-shaped DRLs, a redesigned vertically-stacked, quad headlamp setup and a revised front bumper. At the rear, the H-shape signature continues for the taillights which are connected via a light bar. The range-topping trim rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Nine colour options include a new “robust emerald matte” paint scheme.

Also Read: Why Improving Rear-Seat Comfort Was Hyundai's Priority With Alcazar Facelift

Refreshed Interior

On the inside, the previous model of the Alcazar was based on the pre-facelifted Creta. On the new model, the twin-cockpit layout gets a more contemporary design, housing the two 10.25-inch displays in a singular bezel atop the dashboard. The air-con vents too have been redesigned, and the air-con controls too are new. The Alcazar facelift continues to be offered in six and seven-seat configurations, with the former providing captain seats in the second row.

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Added Features

The refreshed Alcazar model gets a handful of feature additions. These include ventilated seats for the second row and eight-way power-adjustable seats for both the front passenger and driver. For the uninitiated, the previous model’s rear captain seats did not have a ventilation function, and only the driver's seat was power-adjustable.

Additionally, the six-seat variants now come with new winged headrests, individual armrests, and adjustable under-thigh support. The fixed centre console that previously held the wireless charging pad has been removed, with the pad now relocated to the back of the front centre console.

Level 2 ADAS

One of the biggest changes found in the updated model is the addition of the Level 2 ADAS safety suite which includes features such as a blind spot monitoring system, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, and a lot more.

Price

The previous Alcazar model was priced between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alcazar facelift now gets a new base variant, and hence its prices start at Rs 14.99 lakh and go up to Rs 21.55 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).