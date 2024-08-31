Login
Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India

Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 31, 2024

Highlights

  • Subscription plan starts at Rs 18,000 monthly for the Kia Sonet
  • Available for 12- to 36-month tenure
  • The Kia EV6 can also be had under this new scheme

Kia India has announced that all of its passenger vehicles, including its electric car, can now be subscribed to as part of a new programme called 'Kia Subscribe'. This comes shortly after the company launched a leasing business in partnership with Oryx just three months ago, in May 2024. Additionally, the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to broaden its range of flexible ownership programmes (leasing and subscription).

 

Also Read: Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Programme

 

KIA Seltos facelift 37

In this new subscription-based ownership programme, customers have the option to opt for the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV, Seltos compact SUV, Carens MPV, or EV6 electric vehicle for a period of 12 to 36 months. The monthly lease prices are as follows: Sonet at Rs 18,000, Seltos at Rs 24,000, Carens at Rs 25,000, and the EV6 available for Rs. 1.29 lakh per month.

 

Also Read: Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month

 

kia ev6 now available across 60 dealerships in 44 cities bookings reopen april 15 2023 carandbike

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said, "The 1st phase of our flexible ownership program ‘Kia Lease’ has received an overwhelming response from the customers, as it is designed to meet evolving needs and revolutionize the car ownership experience in India. With the growth prospects of the leasing business from 1% to 3% in the near future, we want to be the driving force behind it and deliver the best ownership experience to our customers. With Kia Subscribe we have ensured that we make hassle-free premium mobility solutions accessible to all”. 

 

Kia states that the collaboration with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd will aid in expanding Kia’s leasing and subscription services to 14 cities across India, namely Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur. 

 

# Kia India# Kia Subscription Plan# Kia Cars# Kia Seltos# Kia Sonet# Kia Carens# Kia EV6# Cars On Subscription# Cars
