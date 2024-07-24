Login
Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month

The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
By Seshan Vijayraghvan

2 mins read

Published on July 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kia has added the EV6 to its car leasing programme
  • The EV6 lease plan is for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees
  • Kia EV6 is priced at Rs. 60.97 lakh to Rs. 65.97 lakh

Kia India will now offer its flagship electric crossover, the Kia EV6, under its car leasing programme. The special lease plan on EV6 is available for Rs. 1.29 lakh per month, however, it’s exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees. The company says the decision to add the EV6 to the programme, which is a completely built unit (CBU) model, was taken after the positive responses Kia received for its lease programme. Kia India launched its car leasing business in collaboration with Oryx just 2 months ago, in May 2024.

 

Also Read: Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Programme

 

Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Within 2 months of its launch, the Kia Lease programme has gained significant traction in Metro and Tier I cities, and the addition of the EV6 underscores our commitment to meeting customer demands and provide them the best of technology along with sustainable mobility solutions. The positive response reaffirms our confidence in the future of the Kia Lease program as we strive to make our vehicles more accessible to a wider range of customers”.

 

Kia India Reopens Bookings For The EV 6 Now Priced At Rs 60 95 lakh 1

Kia India launched its car leasing business in collaboration with Oryx in May 2024

 

Being a CBU model, the Kia EV6 commands a premium price of Rs. 60.97 lakh for the RWD version and Rs. 65.97 lakh for the AWD model (both ex-showroom). So customers wishing to get the car on lease rather than making an outright purchase will need to match the following criteria. 

 

  • Doctors – Registered with IMA or State association and Head of any registered Medical Institution or Hospital or Clinic.
  • Chartered Accountants: Registered with ICAI, Heads of any CA firm / ICAI members
  • Other self-employed professionals
  • Select corporates

Disclaimer: For more details, you can contact your nearest Kia dealer

 

Kia EV 6 2022 06 10 T09 03 00 263 Z

Kia EV6 is offered in two options - GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD

 

The Kia EV6 is offered in two variants – GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD, and both models come with a 77.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. While the rear-wheel drive version gets a single motor that delivers 226 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, the all-wheel-drive EV6 gets a dual motor setup delivering a combined output of 320 bhp and 650 Nm of instant torque. The EV can offer a claimed range of up to 708 km. 

 

Kia’s car leasing programme offers plans from 24 to 60 months with various mileage options. Besides EV6, the program offers minimum monthly rental plans for Sonet, Seltos and Carens, starting at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

 

