Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program

Kia Inda has partnered with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services LTD to introduce its vehicle leasing program, Kia Lease. Kia says that the move is aimed at enhancing the accessibility to the brand by offering customers the option to drive a car from its portfolio while reducing the hassle of insurance, maintenance and resale.

Also read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!



The leasing program has been launched in six locations for now – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune – with buyers able to choose between the Sonet, Seltos and the Carens. Interested parties can lease the Kia vehicle of their choice for a period between 24 to 60 months along with a variety of mileage options. At the end of the leasing period, customers will be offered the option to return their existing vehicle and upgrade to a new car.

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack



Monthly payments for the leasing program start at Rs 21,990 for the Sonet, Rs 28,900 for the Seltos and Rs 28,800 for the Carens. Prices will change depending on the duration of the lease and the mileage plan selected.

Also Read: Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23

Speaking on the new leasing program Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, "The Leasing model is a global mega trend, gaining momentum in India too. This model resonates particularly well with new age consumers seeking flexible mobility solutions at appealing price points. With an industry forecast projecting 100% growth over the next 4-5 years, we anticipate our leasing service will outpace the industry growth average on account of better product range and service offerings.”