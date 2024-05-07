Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23

Having debuted the all-electric EV3 in concept form last year, Kia has now teased the production-spec model ahead of its global debut on May 23, 2024. The EV3 will be the smallest member of Kia’s EV series and is also likely to sit on the E-GMP platform like its siblings.

Tail lamp design and prominent haunches carried over from the EV3 concept unveiled last year.

The teasers provide a look at the headlamps and tail lamps of the model as well as a glance at look at the C-pillar design. The production car retains the boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps and the vertically oriented headlamps up front. The tail lamp design is also unchanged as is the floating roof design and the blacked-out element spanning the width of the tailgate. The prominent shoulder line on the rear fender and squared-off cladding around the wheels is also visible – a design carried over from the concept.

Headlamp design too looks unchanged from the concept

Details on the interior are yet to be revealed though expect it to be toned down quite a bit from the concept. We expect the design to be similar to other recent Kia EV series models with a wide-screen freestanding unit atop the dashboard and minimal physical buttons on the centre console.

Kia unveiled the EV3 in concept form in October 2023.

Powertrain details remain under wraps for now though expect the EV to be offered with a choice of battery packs and single- and dual-motor options. A range-topping GT model could also be offered at a later date.