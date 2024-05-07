Login

Production-Spec Kia EV3 Previewed Ahead Of Global Debut On May 23

Teaser images suggest that the design of the production EV3 will stay close to the concept unveiled in October 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Exterior design looks to be carried over from the concept
  • Interior expected to get changes from the concept; retain the widescreen layout
  • Likely to be offered with a chocie of battery packs and single- and dual-motor setups

Having debuted the all-electric EV3 in concept form last year, Kia has now teased the production-spec model ahead of its global debut on May 23, 2024. The EV3 will be the smallest member of Kia’s EV series and is also likely to sit on the E-GMP platform like its siblings.

 

Also read: Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
 

Kia EV 3 1

Tail lamp design and prominent haunches carried over from the EV3 concept unveiled last year.

 

The teasers provide a look at the headlamps and tail lamps of the model as well as a glance at look at the C-pillar design. The production car retains the boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps and the vertically oriented headlamps up front. The tail lamp design is also unchanged as is the floating roof design and the blacked-out element spanning the width of the tailgate. The prominent shoulder line on the rear fender and squared-off cladding around the wheels is also visible – a design carried over from the concept.

 

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
 

Kia EV 3 2

Headlamp design too looks unchanged from the concept

 

Details on the interior are yet to be revealed though expect it to be toned down quite a bit from the concept. We expect the design to be similar to other recent Kia EV series models with a wide-screen freestanding unit atop the dashboard and minimal physical buttons on the centre console.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
 

kia ev3 concept previews smallest most affordable electric kia suv yet carandbike 1

Kia unveiled the EV3 in concept form in October 2023.

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

Powertrain details remain under wraps for now though expect the EV to be offered with a choice of battery packs and single- and dual-motor options. A range-topping GT model could also be offered at a later date.

