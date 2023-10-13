Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
By Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
13-Oct-23 10:37 AM IST
Highlights
- Kia EV3 Concept is expected to be closer in size to the MG ZS EV.
- Expected to be offered with multiple battery and motor options.
- Production model set to debut in 2024.
Previewing the impending expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) line-up, Kia showcased three key models at its ‘EV Day’ event, one of which is the Kia EV3 concept. It’s an early peek at what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like, and while details are scant, the pictures provide a fair idea of how the production model will turn out. Expected to be based on the Hyundai Group’s dedicated EV architecture, named E-GMP, the EV3 is likely to be closer in size to the MG ZS EV, and Kia has outlined a sub-$30,000 (under Rs 30 lakh) starting price for its smallest e-SUV yet.
Also Read: Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan
The Kia EV3 is expected to be closer in size to the MG ZS EV.
In design terms, the EV3 appears to be a condensed version of the EV9 and the EV5 (which also debuted at EV Day), with a slightly different interpretation of the ‘Digital Tiger’ face. The front-end is almost completely sealed-off, with the highlights being the slim LED lights and the chunky front bumper insert. The A- and B-pillars are blacked out, the wheels have a funky design, the roofline has a gentle downward slope and there’s a black insert in the C-pillar connecting the rear window to the rear windscreen, which establishes the ‘floating’ roof effect. The LED tail-lights extend into three different directions, and the rear bumper features vertical detailing to add some visual texture.
Also Read: Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
Long-range model with larger battery and single-motor setup will be part of the line-up.
On the inside, the EV3 is almost spartan, with next to no physical controls on the dashboard. As is the case with other Kia EVs, a twin-screen setup is present, combining a large digital instruments display with the central touchscreen infotainment system, which houses most in-car functions. The oddly-shaped steering wheel features the Kia name offset to the right, which is something upcoming Kia vehicles will replicate.
Minimalist interior with twin-screen arrangement aimed at making the in-cabin experience simpler.
The full-glass roof adds to the airiness of the cabin, and the rear seat bench can fold flat upwards, to create space for a battery-powered scooter or bicycle. This is particularly nifty, as that spot also houses the vehicle-to-load (V2L) plug, which means any such mobility device can be charged from the EV3’s battery on the move. The production EV3 will also feature generative artificial intelligence (AI), which will grant customers access to services such as schedule management, electric vehicle route optimisation, travel planning, entertainment, and emergency support.
Rear bench can be folded fully upwards to make room for a mobility device.
Kia is likely to provide at least two battery options on the production model, in the range of 50-70 kWh in capacity, and with single- and dual-motor options, with power outputs expected to range from 200 bhp to 300 bhp. A range-topping, performance-focused GT model is also likely to follow, while a long-range model – pairing the bigger battery with a single-motor setup – is also set to be included.
The production version of the Kia EV3 is expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2024. Closer to home, Kia is all set to launch the flagship EV9 SUV in India next year, and will follow it up with an India-specific EV in 2025.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Kia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18933 second ago
The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact
-15303 second ago
The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.
-10844 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.
21 minutes ago
This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h
35 minutes ago
Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units
1 hour ago
The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD
2 hours ago
Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.
2 hours ago
The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.
16 hours ago
The Volvo C40 Recharge is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally the company has also decided only sell the all-electric version of the XC40 in India.
18 hours ago
Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.
1 day ago
The much-awaited Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is all set to make its global debut on August 7, 2020, and ahead of its official premiere, all details regarding its variants have leaked online. Reportedly, the new Sonet will also come in two options GT Line and Tech Line (HT Line). While the former will come in three variants - GTK, GTX and GTX+, the Tech Line will be offered in four trims - HTE, HTK, HTX and HTX+.
4 days ago
Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.
4 days ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
5 days ago
First revealed all the way back in August 2016, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe previewed the ultra-luxury marque’s all-electric future.
6 days ago
KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively