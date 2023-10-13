Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024

Previewing the impending expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) line-up, Kia showcased three key models at its ‘EV Day’ event, one of which is the Kia EV3 concept. It’s an early peek at what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like, and while details are scant, the pictures provide a fair idea of how the production model will turn out. Expected to be based on the Hyundai Group’s dedicated EV architecture, named E-GMP, the EV3 is likely to be closer in size to the MG ZS EV, and Kia has outlined a sub-$30,000 (under Rs 30 lakh) starting price for its smallest e-SUV yet.

The Kia EV3 is expected to be closer in size to the MG ZS EV.

In design terms, the EV3 appears to be a condensed version of the EV9 and the EV5 (which also debuted at EV Day), with a slightly different interpretation of the ‘Digital Tiger’ face. The front-end is almost completely sealed-off, with the highlights being the slim LED lights and the chunky front bumper insert. The A- and B-pillars are blacked out, the wheels have a funky design, the roofline has a gentle downward slope and there’s a black insert in the C-pillar connecting the rear window to the rear windscreen, which establishes the ‘floating’ roof effect. The LED tail-lights extend into three different directions, and the rear bumper features vertical detailing to add some visual texture.

Long-range model with larger battery and single-motor setup will be part of the line-up.

On the inside, the EV3 is almost spartan, with next to no physical controls on the dashboard. As is the case with other Kia EVs, a twin-screen setup is present, combining a large digital instruments display with the central touchscreen infotainment system, which houses most in-car functions. The oddly-shaped steering wheel features the Kia name offset to the right, which is something upcoming Kia vehicles will replicate.

Minimalist interior with twin-screen arrangement aimed at making the in-cabin experience simpler.

The full-glass roof adds to the airiness of the cabin, and the rear seat bench can fold flat upwards, to create space for a battery-powered scooter or bicycle. This is particularly nifty, as that spot also houses the vehicle-to-load (V2L) plug, which means any such mobility device can be charged from the EV3’s battery on the move. The production EV3 will also feature generative artificial intelligence (AI), which will grant customers access to services such as schedule management, electric vehicle route optimisation, travel planning, entertainment, and emergency support.

Rear bench can be folded fully upwards to make room for a mobility device.

Kia is likely to provide at least two battery options on the production model, in the range of 50-70 kWh in capacity, and with single- and dual-motor options, with power outputs expected to range from 200 bhp to 300 bhp. A range-topping, performance-focused GT model is also likely to follow, while a long-range model – pairing the bigger battery with a single-motor setup – is also set to be included.

The production version of the Kia EV3 is expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2024. Closer to home, Kia is all set to launch the flagship EV9 SUV in India next year, and will follow it up with an India-specific EV in 2025.