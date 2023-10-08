Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
08-Oct-23 03:59 PM IST
Highlights
- Kia to integrate NACS charging on new EVS from late 2024
- Kia to offer CCS1 to NACS adapter for EV owners from 2025
- Announcement comes shortly after Hyundai's
Kia America joins the growing list of carmakers to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its future EVs. The company says that going forward EV owners will gain access to Tesla’ 12,000 Superchargers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Also read: Kia Teases Two EV Concepts; Will Debut At Kia EV Day On October 12
Starting from the fourth quarter of 2024, Kia intends to integrate the NACS port into new electric vehicles sold in the aforementioned regions. This development aims to significantly expand the number of high-speed chargers available to Kia EV owners, allowing for quicker and easier access to chargers across the country.
Furthermore, Kia plans to introduce CCS1-to-NACS adapters, allowing almost all Kia EVs to charge on Tesla's network. These adapters are slated to be made available through Kia dealers starting in the first quarter of 2025. Kia however has stated that owners of the Kia Soul EV manufactured for the model years 2015 to 2019 will not be able to access the Supercharger network. The EV uses the CHAdeMO charging standard.
Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
For added convenience, Kia says that owners will be able to access Tesla’s Supercharger network and auto pay facilities via the Kia Connect App and the central touchscreen of vehicles following relevant software updates.
Also Read: Kia EV5 Electric SUV Debuts At Chengdu Motor Show
Speaking on the announcement, Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President & CEO of Kia North America and Kia America, said, “As a leader in electrified mobility, Kia offers a growing number of world-class EVs with high-speed DC charging capabilities that will now be supported by the NACS charging network. Having this kind of sprawling access to chargers will no doubt boost customer satisfaction, elevate the EV ownership experience, and enable drivers to reach more destinations across the continent on electricity.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-6459 second ago
Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.
20 minutes ago
Kia to integrate NACS charging ports on all new EVs manufactured in North America from Q4 2024
44 minutes ago
New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.
2 hours ago
The 2023 Tata Safari is broadly available in 4 trim levels (personas): Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished
3 hours ago
The concept, based on the Burgman 400 ABS, features a hydrogen engine and a 70 MPa hydrogen tank.
4 hours ago
Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.
6 hours ago
The Tata Harrier facelift will be available in seven trim levels - Smart(O), Pure(O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ A, Fearless and Fearless+.
23 hours ago
This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this October
23 hours ago
The Nissan Magnite KURO Edition features an all-black exterior and interior with distinctive KURO badge on the exterior.
1 day ago
It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.
2 days ago
BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.
2 days ago
Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico
2 days ago
While the Korean carmaker is likely to share all the details of its first-ever subcompact SUV at the time of its unveil, the Kia Sonet will be officially launched in September this year.
3 days ago
The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been spotted testing in India again, ahead of its official debut, which is slated for August 7, 2020. While we did get to see a pre-production concept of the Sonet at the Auto Expo 2020, the final production SUV is expected to come with some visual tweaks, which are well hidden under all this camouflage.
3 days ago
The teaser image shows the two mystery concepts alongside silhouettes of the EV9, EV6 and EV5.