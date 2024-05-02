Login
Kia EV6 Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut

Teaser images reveal restyled fascia in line with the newer EV series models, while the rear gains a revised lightbar.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted EV6 styling updates include new light clusters
  • Updates to cabin expected to include new features
  • Could also get larger battery pack similar to the updated Ioniq 5

Kia has teased the EV6 facelift ahead of its global debut in the coming months. The teaser provides a look at the all-electric SUV’s fascia and rear confirming some of the design updates. As seen with images of the test mule previously, the EV6 gets a notable update to the front fascia with the design in line with its newer ‘EV’ series siblings.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
 

The images confirm a redesigned bumper, grille and new design headlamps. The angular almost triangular LED daytime running light signatures are in line with newer EV series models such as the EV5 and EV9 unveiled for global markets over the past few years. The main lighting units are now slimmer and feature vertically stacked lighting elements.
 

 

Moving to the rear, the edge-to-edge light bar has been retained though the lighting element inside has been updated. The shape of the rear bumper too is likely to be updated.

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

Expect the cabin too to get design updates such as revised control surfaces and the new look steering wheel in line with the EV5 and EV9. The EV6 is also likely to see the addition of new features as well.

 

Also Read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026

 

Coming to the powertrain, while there are no confirmed details, the EV6 is likely to get larger battery packs similar to its sister model, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai’s EV received a mid-lifecycle update earlier in the year that saw the model receive a new 84 kWh battery pack.

Research More on Kia EV6

Kia EV6
8.5

Kia EV6

Starts at ₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View EV6 Specifications
View EV6 Features

