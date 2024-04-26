Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 26, 2024
Highlights
- The Kia Sonet has achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units.
- 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market.
- 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets.
The Kia Sonet has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 4 lakh units since its launch in September 2020. Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units of the sub-compact SUV were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets. Having recently received a facelift, the vehicle has been one of the bestselling products in the sub-compact SUV segment ever since its inception.
Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards
Out of the total number of customers, Kia revealed that 63 per cent preferred to opt for a sunroof-equipped variant of the vehicle. 37 per cent of customers chose a variant of the Sonet equipped with a diesel engine while the other 63 per cent opted for either the turbo-petrol or naturally aspirated petrol engine. Regarding transmission options, 28 per cent of customers bought a variant with automatic transmission (7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT), while 23 per cent purchased a variant with iMT, with the rest opting for the manual transmission.
Also Read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026
63 per cent of total customers preferred to opt for a sunroof equipped variant of the Sonet
Commenting on the Sonet’s success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, commented, “The compact SUV segment presents a big opportunity, with many first-time buyers entering the segment directly. Sonet is our second-best innovation, and it has captured their imagination perfectly. It offers them a futuristic, tech-enabled, comfortable mobility solution designed very well and with low ownership costs.”
Also Read: Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Kia recently introduced four new mid-level variants of the Sonet with a sunroof. The newly introduced HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants are now available with Petrol G1.2 and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines. Prices for the new trims start at Rs. 8.19 lakh.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles