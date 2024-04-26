Login
Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh

Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet has achieved a sales milestone of 4 lakh units.
  • 3,17,754 units were sold in the domestic market.
  • 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets.

The Kia Sonet has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 4 lakh units since its launch in September 2020. Kia revealed that 3,17,754 units of the sub-compact SUV were sold in the domestic market, while 85,814 units were dispatched to overseas markets. Having recently received a facelift, the vehicle has been one of the bestselling products in the sub-compact SUV segment ever since its inception.

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

Out of the total number of customers, Kia revealed that 63 per cent preferred to opt for a sunroof-equipped variant of the vehicle. 37 per cent of customers chose a variant of the Sonet equipped with a diesel engine while the other 63 per cent opted for either the turbo-petrol or naturally aspirated petrol engine. Regarding transmission options, 28 per cent of customers bought a variant with automatic transmission (7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT), while 23 per cent purchased a variant with iMT, with the rest opting for the manual transmission. 

 

Also Read: Kia Confirms Carens EV, Mass Market EV For India By 2026

63 per cent of total customers preferred to opt for a sunroof equipped variant of the Sonet 

 

Commenting on the Sonet’s success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, commented, “The compact SUV segment presents a big opportunity, with many first-time buyers entering the segment directly. Sonet is our second-best innovation, and it has captured their imagination perfectly. It offers them a futuristic, tech-enabled, comfortable mobility solution designed very well and with low ownership costs.”

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

 

Kia recently introduced four new mid-level variants of the Sonet with a sunroof. The newly introduced HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants are now available with Petrol G1.2 and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines. Prices for the new trims start at Rs. 8.19 lakh.

# Kia Sonet# Kia India# subcompact suv# Cars
