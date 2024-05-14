Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack

Kia has unveiled the facelifted EV6 ahead of its launch in the coming months. This marks the first time the EV6 has received a facelift, three years since its debut. The latest iteration sports a range of cosmetic revisions, and more importantly, gets a larger battery pack. The EV6 facelift will be sold in both single- and dual-motor guises. The brand, however, has yet to reveal any technical specifications of the EV6 GT. Expect the EV6 facelift to make it to Indian shores later this year.

The EV6 facelift gets a new headlamp setup

On the cosmetic front, the most obvious change comes in the form of the new headlights, outlined by restyled LED DRLs. It now comes with a range of new alloy wheel designs. Other changes up front include a revised grille element and a new bumper with reshaped air intakes. Aside from this, the vehicle retains the silhouette as well as the tail-lamp arrangement from the pre-facelift EV6. The rear bumper, however, has been redesigned.

The EV6's interior layout remains unchanged

The EV6 facelift features the same interior layout as before, with a panoramic curved display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. What's notable though, is a new fingerprint sensor. This allows you to register your fingerprint which can later be used to unlock and start the car. It also gets new controls for heated and ventilated seat functions at the end of its centre console.

The EV6 will continue to be sold in single-motor and dual-motor guises

The EV retains the same powertrain as before. The RWD single-motor variant features an electric motor mounted on the rear axle churning out a power output of 226 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The AWD dual-motor variant on the other hand makes 321 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. The brand is yet to release the power figures for the more potent GT variant. What’s also new is a larger 84 kWh battery pack, up from 77.4 kWh. Kia claims a range of up to 494 kilometres in the South Korean market. The brand also claims the EV6 facelift will fast-charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes when plugged into a 350 kW DC charger.

Kia currently retails the pre-facelifted version of the EV6 in the Indian market. The vehicle has been a popular product from the brand in India, having found enough buyers. Expect the facelifted model to be offered at a slight premium over the outgoing model in India, currently priced from Rs 61 lakh to Rs 66 lakh for the AWD model. (All prices, ex-showroom).