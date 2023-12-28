Login

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 28, 2023

Story
  • Recalled issued against Ducati XDiavel in the USA
  • About 3,000 units affected by the recall
  • Issue with the ill-fitment of the pillion backrest

Italian bike maker Ducati has issued a recall for the XDiavel power cruiser in the USA owing to an ill-fitment issue with the pillion backrest. Offered as an accessory, if installed incorrectly or used incorrectly by the passenger could potentially result in a broken backrest posing a danger for the pillion to fall off the motorcycle and get injured.

 

According to the recall note released by Ducati North America, close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel built from 2016 till 2023 have been affected by the recall. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be contacted by the dealers and inspected for any signs of damages or improper installation of the pillion backrest. In addition to that Ducati dealer will also be installing a warning sticker on the backrest to alert the pillion to hold the grab strap or hold onto the rider. The backrest isn’t to be solely used for support

 

Currently, Ducati India hasn’t issued any recall for the XDiavels sold in India. However, if you or someone you know does own one and is equipped with a pillion backrest, we would recommend having the motorcycle be checked at an authorised dealership soon.

