Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India

In July 2020, India Yamaha despatched 49,989 units, up over 3 per cent from 48,426 units in July 2019.

The 150 cc Yamaha FZ series models sold over 15,000 units in July 2020

Highlights

  • 150 cc Yamaha FZ models sold over 15,000 units in July 2020
  • Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter sold over 12,000 units
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 sold over 11,500 units in July 2020

Yamaha Motor India has announced the company's sales performance for the month of July 2020, and the news is good. With the coronavirus pandemic creating havoc in the Indian automotive industry, particularly during the months of lockdown, Yamaha has posted positive sales numbers in the month of July 2020. Yamaha despatched 49,989 units in July 2020, a growth of just 3.22 per cent over the 48,426 units Yamaha sold in July 2019. But, it's a silver lining among the gloom the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on. And powering India Yamaha's sales from the front is the 150 cc Yamaha FZ with over 15,000 units sold in one month.

Also Read: 2020 Yamaha FZ-25, Yamaha FZ-S 25 BS6 Models Launched

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 scooter is the second highest selling two-wheeler in July 2020.

Yamaha's second largest-selling two-wheeler in July 2020 is the 125 cc scooter, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125, which was introduced in December 2019. Along with the Ray ZR 125, which sold over 12,000 units, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is close behind, with over 11,500 units sold in July 2020. The Yamaha YZF-R15 clocked sales of 6,869 units in July 2020, while its naked version, the Yamaha MT-15 registered sales of 3,928 units in July 2020. The MT-15's sales a year ago stood at just 1,400 units in July 2019.

Model wise distribution of sales figures:

Model July 2019 Sales July 2020 Sales
Yamaha Alpha 1572
Yamaha Fascino 13372
Yamaha Fascino 125 11584
Yamaha FZ 13904 15048
Yamaha FZ 25 732 528
Yamaha MT-15 1400 3928
Yamaha YZF-R3 24
Yamaha Ray Z 4320
Yamaha Ray ZR 5040
Yamaha Ray ZR 125 12032
Yamaha Saluto 2388
Yamaha Saluto RX 496
Yamaha SZ 1
Yamaha YZF-R15 5177 6869
Total 48426 49989

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 2,000

The Yamaha MT-15 has been gaining traction in sales recently

The Yamaha FZ25 has not been doing very well. In fact, sales of the 250 cc motorcycle dipped to just 528 units in July 2020. The low sales could be attributed to the fact that the BS6 variant of the FZ25 has only been launched in late July, with prices starting at ₹ 1.52 lakh. The transition to Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations has also claimed a few casualties from Yamaha's product line-up. The Yamaha Alpha, Saluto, Saluto RX, SZ-RR, as well as the Yamaha YZF-R3 have all been discontinued while upgrading the other models with BS6-compliant models. Yamaha has decided to exit the 110 cc segment altogether and will focus on 125 cc and above two-wheelers.

