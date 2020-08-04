Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over ₹ 2,000

The BS6 compliant Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 has received a price hike of Rs. 2100 across variants, and it is now priced from Rs. 1.47 lakh to Rs. 1.50 lakh.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
This is the second price hike for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 since the launch of the BS6 model

Highlights

  • The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 has received a price hike of Rs. 2,100
  • This is the second price hike for the BS6 compliant R15 since its launch
  • The BS6 Yamaha R15 produces 18.4 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque

Yamaha Motor India has silently increased the price of its popular 155 cc full faired motorcycle, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 by ₹ 2,100. The BS6 compliant model was launched in India back in December 2020, at a starting price of ₹ 1.45 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.47 lakh, however, after the recent price revision, the motorcycle is now priced from ₹ 1.47 lakh to ₹ 1.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices vary depending on the colour option, which includes - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Dark Knight.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Version Launched In India

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Old BS6 Price New BS6 Price Price Hike
Thunder Grey ₹ 1,45,800 ₹ 1,47,900 ₹ 2,100
Racing Blue ₹ 1,46,900 ₹ 1,49,000 ₹ 2,100
Dark Knight ₹ 1,47,900 ₹ 1,50,000 ₹ 2,100

The BS6 version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 was launched in December 2019, and later in May 2020, the company made a marginal price hike, which makes the recent one, the second price hike since the launch of the motorcycle. The price hike could be the result of rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. However, we have reached out to Yamaha Motor India for an official comment on the reason for the price hike, but so far, our email remains unanswered.

lkqjk0kg

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 BS6 Dark Knight variant is the most expensive of the lot, at ₹ 1.50 lakh

Except for the price update, the BS6 R15 remains completely unchanged. It continues to come with the YZF R1 inspired design with sharp lines and a sculpted tank, along with the signature Deltabox frame with a full-size fairing, digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and LED taillight. The motorcycle also gets a set of 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, which come in a shade of matte black with reflective pinstripes in the Thunder Grey and Dark Knight variants, while the Racing Blue trim gets matching blue alloy wheels.

4q7b1fk4

Mechanically, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 remains unchanged and comes with a BS6 compliant 155 cc engine

0 Comments

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine tuned for 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque available at 8500 rpm. It continues to use telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock unit at the rear, for suspension duties. The bike gets a disc brake at both ends, a 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard. While the rear wheel comes with a 140/70 section tyre, upfront you get a 100/80 section rubber.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade

Latest Bikes

BGauss B8

BGauss B8

₹ 62,999
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BGauss A2

BGauss A2

₹ 52,499
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 99,950
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ampere Magnus Pro

Ampere Magnus Pro

₹ 73,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900XR

BMW F900XR

₹ 10.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900R

BMW F900R

₹ 9.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 15.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
55,000 Bookings Received For 2020 Hyundai Creta; Big Demand For Diesel
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities