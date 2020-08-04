Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000

This is the second price hike for the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 since the launch of the BS6 model

Yamaha Motor India has silently increased the price of its popular 155 cc full faired motorcycle, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 by ₹ 2,100. The BS6 compliant model was launched in India back in December 2020, at a starting price of ₹ 1.45 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.47 lakh, however, after the recent price revision, the motorcycle is now priced from ₹ 1.47 lakh to ₹ 1.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices vary depending on the colour option, which includes - Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Dark Knight.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Old BS6 Price New BS6 Price Price Hike Thunder Grey ₹ 1,45,800 ₹ 1,47,900 ₹ 2,100 Racing Blue ₹ 1,46,900 ₹ 1,49,000 ₹ 2,100 Dark Knight ₹ 1,47,900 ₹ 1,50,000 ₹ 2,100

The BS6 version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 was launched in December 2019, and later in May 2020, the company made a marginal price hike, which makes the recent one, the second price hike since the launch of the motorcycle. The price hike could be the result of rising input costs due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. However, we have reached out to Yamaha Motor India for an official comment on the reason for the price hike, but so far, our email remains unanswered.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 BS6 Dark Knight variant is the most expensive of the lot, at ₹ 1.50 lakh

Except for the price update, the BS6 R15 remains completely unchanged. It continues to come with the YZF R1 inspired design with sharp lines and a sculpted tank, along with the signature Deltabox frame with a full-size fairing, digital instrument cluster, LED headlights and LED taillight. The motorcycle also gets a set of 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, which come in a shade of matte black with reflective pinstripes in the Thunder Grey and Dark Knight variants, while the Racing Blue trim gets matching blue alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 remains unchanged and comes with a BS6 compliant 155 cc engine

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled BS6 engine tuned for 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque available at 8500 rpm. It continues to use telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock unit at the rear, for suspension duties. The bike gets a disc brake at both ends, a 282 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard. While the rear wheel comes with a 140/70 section tyre, upfront you get a 100/80 section rubber.

