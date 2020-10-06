New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeles Sales September 2020: Yamaha Records 17% Sales Hike

Yamaha Motor India records over 63,000 unit sales in September 2020.

Updated:
Yamaha records strong sales growth in September 2020

Highlights

  • Yamaha sold over 63,000 two-wheelers in September 2020
  • In August 2020, Yamaha despatched 60,505 units
  • In July, Yamaha shook off the industry slowdown with 49,989 unit sales

Yamaha Motor India has announced that total two-wheeler sales in the month of September 2020 has increased by 17 per cent to 63,052 units in September 2020, compared to 53,727 units in September 2020. Despite the Indian automotive industry being in the middle of a slowdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at least in the first few months of the current financial year, for the past three months, Yamaha India has been reporting growth in sales volumes, after the lockdown across the country have been gradually lifted.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales

gubag248

Yamaha intends to offer attractive finance schemes during the festive season

In July 2020, Yamaha reported a growth of 4.3 per cent over the same month a year ago, registering total sales of 49,989 units. In the same month a year ago, Yamaha had sold 47,918 units. In August 2020, sales increased to 60,505 units, a 14.8 per cent growth over 52,706 units despatched in the same month a year ago. Yamaha India is hopeful that festive season sales will be good and expects October sales to be even better than sales in September 2020. The company expects overall demand to grow during the festive season starting from Navratri and onwards to Diwali and Christmas. Yamaha will also offer attractive finance schemes for its new 125 cc scooters in specific markets during the festive season. The offers will include low downpayment options as well.

Yamaha currently offers a range of 125 cc scooters under the Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally brand names. In the motorcycle line-up, Yamaha offers the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, Yamaha MT-15, Yamaha FZ FI and FZ-S FI in the 150-155 cc segment. In the 250 cc motorcycle segment, Yamaha offers the FZ 25, as well as the FZS 25.

