The 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 BS6 compliant versions have been launched in India. The Yamaha FZ 25 BS6 is now priced at ₹ 1.52 lakh, witnessing a price increase of ₹ 18,000 over the BS4 model. On the other hand, the 2020 FZS 25 is an all-new range-topping variant priced at ₹ 1.57 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from meeting the new emission regulations, the bike also gets styling and feature upgrades over the older model in a bid to justify the price hike. The FZ 25 goes on sale from today onwards at Yamaha Motor India's dealerships, while the availability of the FZS 25 will be announced sometime later.

Both the 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 draw power from the same 249 cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 20.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 gets styling revisions including the reworked headlamp cluster with bi-functional LED lighting, new negative LCD instrument console, underbelly cowl and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. The muscular stance, bulbous fuel tank, flat handlebar and split seats have been carried over from the older model.

The Yamaha FZ 25 BS6 is offered in two colours, while the FZS 25 BS6 gets 3 colours and gold-painted alloy wheels

The new Yamaha FZS 25 distinguishes itself from the standard model with the addition of a long visor, gold-finished alloy wheels, and brush guards on the handle grips. It also gets three new colour options - Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matte Blue. In contrast, the standard FZ 25 comes in Metallic Black and Racing Blue.

The 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 and the FZS 25 share the same hardware comprising telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle. The 250 cc segment has a handful of offerings and the Yamaha FZ 25 competes against the Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well as the Bajaj Dominar 250 in this space.

