Yamaha Motorcycle Launch On February 13: What To Expect

Yamaha India is hosting a launch event on February 13 where it plans to showcase its latest offerings for the two-wheeler market. There have been various reports regarding what we will get to see. It is understood that the main highlight of the launch will be the unveiling of its new products which have now been modified to comply with the BS6 phase-2 regulations.

If reports are to be believed, Feb 13 could see the launch of not one but three updated motorcycles. The first one will be the updated MT-15. The MT-15 was first launched in 2019 and instantly became a hit in the market with its distinctive styling and punchy engine. The 2023 MT-15 will likely feature updated styling along with a few extra feature updates. The motorcycle will most probably feature the same 155 cc engine that makes 18 bhp along with 14 Nm torque. The vehicle could also get more colour options than the outgoing one.

The other motorcycles that could see a launch are the updated R15 V4 and the FZ-X. The R15 V4 was launched in 2021 and hasn’t seen an update for some time now. Reports state that the updated bike will feature new technological upgrades that could include a new LCD meter console. It will most likely not have any changes in hardware and will be powered by the same engine that powers the MT-15. The new model of the FZ-X could come with dual channel ABS along with new colour options. The engine powering the FZ-X will possibly be the same 149 cc engine that produced 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque.

The Yamaha R15 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh, the MT-15 starts from Rs 1.65 lakh, and the FZ-X is priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The changes made to the engine along with the addition of new features will most likely lead to an increase in prices for each of these motorcycles.