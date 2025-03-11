Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display

Yamaha has launched the FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, this is the first motorcycle from Yamaha to feature hybrid tech that was previously offered on a few other two-wheelers from Yamaha India. These include scooters such as the Ray and Fascino. Furthermore, the FZ-S Fi Hybrid also gets a few new features over the other variants of the FZ-S, in addition to tweaks on the ergonomic front.

Also Read: Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled



While the FZ-S continues to be powered by a 149 cc engine (OBD-2B compliant), it now features Yamaha’s ‘Smart Motor Generator’ system that provides an additional boost to the motorcycle, courtesy of an integrated starter generator (ISG). The motorcycle is also equipped with a stop-and-start system (SSS) that turns the engine off automatically when it is stationary and enables quick restarting by pressing the clutch. The power figures of the engine amount to 12.3 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh



Another big change is the addition of a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that connects to the smartphone using the Y-Connect app. The system also features turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation linked to Google Maps.

Also Read: Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India



While the FZ-S Fi Hybrid is identical to the other variants on the cosmetic front, it does get a few changes to improve ergonomics. For instance, Yamaha says that the handlebar position of the motorcycle has been slightly tweaked to improve comfort, with the switches, including the one for the horn, adjusted to make it easier to use. Additionally, the fuel tank now features a new cap that remains attached while refuelling. The FZ-S Fi Hybrid can be had in two colour options- Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.