Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units

Yamaha Motor India has announced that the total two-wheeler sales increased by 35 per cent to 53,208 units in the month of November 2020, compared to 39,406 units in November 2019. In fact, Yamaha reports that the company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past 5 months, since the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. In July 2020, Yamaha registered a growth of 4.3 per cent over July 2019, and in August 2020, Yamaha reported a 14.8 per cent growth in sales, with September 2020 ushering in 17 per cent growth and in October 2020, the brand witnessed 31 per cent growth in sales, compared to October 2019.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition has been launched with Bluetooth connectivity, new colours and body graphics

Yamaha is hopeful that December sales will also match the preceding months growth with record volumes. Yamaha Motor India expects overall demand to grow in 2021, with a growth in varied demand in personal mobility. Yamaha has also introduced Bluetooth Connectivity in the Yamaha FZ-S FI Dark Knight edition, as well as the new Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition models. The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application offers Bluetooth connectivity with several features, including ride statistics, bike location and other features.

Yamaha offers several 125 cc scooters on sale in India

Yamaha currently offers a range of 125 cc scooters, including the Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR and the Ray ZR Street Rally. In the 150-160 cc motorcycle segment, Yamaha offers the YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the Yamaha MT-15, as well as the Yamaha FZ-S FI and the Yamaha FZ FI Version 3.0. In the 250 cc segment Yamaha offers the Yamaha FZ 25 and the new Yamaha FZ-S 25.

