Updated Yamaha Tracer 9 Unveiled: Gains Adaptive Matrix LED Headlight, Y-AMT Transmission

Yamaha has unveiled the updated version of its Tracer 9 sports touring motorcycle for 2025. The motorcycle's primary additions include an adaptive matrix LED headlight and Yamaha’s newly introduced Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT) option, available on select variants. The 2025 lineup consists of three trim levels: the base Tracer 9, the Tracer 9 GT (both available with manual or Y-AMT transmissions), and the Tracer 9 GT+, solely offered with the Y-AMT.

In terms of design, the 2025 Tracer 9 maintains much of the previous model’s styling but looks even more aggressive than before. Moreover, the front fairing has been tweaked to accommodate the new matrix LED headlight setup, complementing its bold front look. The base model offers a manually adjustable windscreen, while the GT and GT+ models come with electronic operation.

Yamaha has employed the Tracer 9 sports tourer with an industry-first adaptive matrix LED headlight. This headlight system – comprising multiple LEDs for both low and high beams – uses a camera positioned below the windscreen to monitor traffic, ambient light, and weather conditions. Based on these aspects, the system adapts brightness and light distribution to optimise visibility. Additionally, Yamaha states that it works with a six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit) to adjust the beam angle through twisties and turns.

As for features, a 7-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity is standard across all 2025 Tracer 9 versions, with Bluetooth features on the GT and GT+. The GT+ model has radar and additional safety features while it gets hill-hold control on the GT and GT+. Additionally, the Tracer 9 GT, GT Y-AMT, and GT+ come with Yamaha’s Smart Key system, enabling keyless ignition and central locking.

Changes made to the chassis include a redesigned subframe, which is now claimed to be 150 grams lighter and 50mm longer, intended to provide increased space and comfort for the pillion seat across all models. While Yamaha has introduced new variants, features, and transmission options, the Tracer 9’s engine remains unchanged. It continues with the 890cc CP3 inline-three engine, delivering 117 horsepower and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The Yamaha Tracer 9 has not been introduced in India, and going by Yamaha India's product strategy, the updated model range is unlikely to be launched in India as well. What is however, expected to be introduced is the Yamaha MT-09, in which Yamaha's AMT system made its debut. We've ridden the 2025 Yamaha MT-09 as part of a select few journalists who were invited to Japan to ride the motorcycle.