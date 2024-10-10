Login
2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 Unveiled

While the YZF-R9 features the same motor from the MT-09, it is built around an all-new chassis with an electronic suit handed down from the R1
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • All-new 2025 Yamaha YZF-R9 unveiled
  • Powered by the same 890 cc CP3 mill from the MT-09
  • Will be available in international markets from March 2025

If you are a die-hard Yamaha fan and love faired motorcycles, feast your eyes on the all-new 2025 YZF-R9. And no, it isn’t the replacement to the R6, but a “continued evolution of the supersport segment” according to Yamaha. Where the R6 can be considered as a thoroughbred track weapon, the R9 has been put together with the intention to provide accessible performance on the street and track.

2025 Yamaha YZF R9 unveiled carandbike edited 5

Yamaha states, "The new 2025 YZF-R9 was conceived to redefine the Supersport class by combining track-capable performance with street bike accessibility through a broad, smooth power delivery, light handling, street-friendly ergonomics and a complete package of advanced rider aids."

So, is the new R9 just a fairing on top of the MT-09, then? Absolutely not. The engineers and designers at the tuning fork company have gone back to the drawing board and built the R9 from the ground up. We are talking about an all-new chassis, fresh design, aerodynamics, features and a suit of electronics that has been crammed into the R9 to make it a serious proposition in its segment.

 

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 And YZF-R1M Announced Internationally

2025 Yamaha YZF R9 unveiled carandbike edited 1

The YZF-R9 is built around an all-new chassis featuring an advanced gravity-case Deltabox frame. Formed out of aluminium, it is the lightest that Yamaha has ever used on a supersport, weighing at just 9.7 kg, and has been rigidity tuned to be stiffer in all three axes. The motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 195 kg (wet).

 

The new Yammy comes specced with high-spec 43 mm fully-adjustable KYB ‘SDF’ fork that are specific to this model, with Kashima-coated fork tubes to reduce friction and extend the life of the tubes. For the rear, the setup is completed with a KYB full-adjustable monoshock. These top-spec suspension units have been paired with premium 320 mm twin discs with Brembo Stylema calipers, which are accompanied by braided brake lines and a Brembo radial master cylinder.

2025 Yamaha YZF R9 unveiled carandbike edited 6

Moving towards ergonomics, Yamaha claims to have opted for a riding stance that offers the best of both worlds. According to the brand, the riding position is “sportier than the R7, but more relaxed than the R6 Race.” Also, in terms of design, the motorcycle features a fairing similar to the R1, complete with aero winglets. Beyond aesthetics, the winglets, according to Yamaha, are functional in reducing front-wheel lift in a straight line and are accompanied by a “front-end spoiler” located below the M-shaped air intake duct. The winglets and spoiler together, are claimed to reduce lift by up to 10 per cent while the bike is ridden around a corner.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh 

2025 Yamaha YZF R9 unveiled carandbike edited 4

Up next is the electronics package that is MotoGP-derived and handed down from the mighty R1. There’s a 6-axis IMU, which allows the motorcycle to have nine levels of lean-sensitive traction control, three levels of slide control and lean-sensitive brake control along with ABS which can be turned off for the rear. Equipped with a five-inch TFT display, the unit comes with a Yamaha - Telemetry Recording and Analysis Controller (Y-TRAC), which allows the rider to log and analyse riding data for later reviewing. Other standard bits include Bluetooth connectivity for calls and music and an integrated navigation system. The motorcycle also gets launch control, a third-generation quickshifter and an updated switch cube.

2025 Yamaha YZF R9 unveiled carandbike edited 3

While all the above is new, what has been borrowed from other Yamaha models is the motor from the MT-09. The YZF-R9 is powered by the same 890 cc CP3 inline-three cylinder mill but has undergone changes in terms of engine mapping and final drive. Yamaha hasn’t disclosed the power figures, but one can expect it higher than the MT-09. Furthermore, the motorcycle features a small rear sprocket for a higher top speed and a larger radiator for more effective cooling.

Yamaha will be offering the new YZF-R9 in three colourways, Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Raven Black, and Intensity White/Redline, once it reaches showrooms in the international market in March. While there is no confirmation on whether Yamaha will bring the YZF-R9 to our shores, there is a strong possibility they just might, as they are planning on re-introducing the MT-09 in India.
 

