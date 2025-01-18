Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India At Rs 21.10 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the updated iteration of the BMW S 1000 RR in the Indian market at Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled in October 2024, the new motorcycle gains a few visual enhancements. The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same 999 cc inline-four engine as before, while also retaining the same mechanical underpinnings. The motorcycle will be shipped to India as a full import. Bookings for the motorcycle are currently open, with deliveries to start from April 2025.

The S 1000 RR gets larger winglets and a redesigned fairing

Visually, the BMW S 1000 RR has received a few visual tweaks, the most noticeable of which are the larger winglets that increase the motorcycle’s aerodynamic efficiency. Furthermore, the motorcycle also sports a redesigned fairing with integrated brake ducts to improve brake cooling. The S 1000 RR will be offered in three colour schemes- Blackstorm metallic, Bluestone metallic with matte graphics, and the Lightwhite uni/M Motorsport colour scheme, with the M Motorsport colour scheme only offered with the optional M package.



In terms of features, the motorcycle gets traction control with four fixed basic settings for the four riding modes. These riding modes include Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race in addition to Pro Riding Modes" with the additional riding modes. Other features include Dynamic Brake Control (DBC). Customers can also opt for a Dynamic package which adds features like the Dynamic Damping Control electronic chassis, Electronic cruise control and heated grips.

The motorcycle retains the same 999 cc, inline-four engine

In terms of powertrain, the S 1000 RR is equipped with a 999 cc, inline-four engine that produces 206 bhp and 113 Nm and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox, aided by a quickshifter.



