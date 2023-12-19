Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- Triumph Daytona 660 teased ahead of global unveil
- Global debut on January 9, 2024
- Likely to be launched in India later in 2024
It was in earlier this year in August that a fully-faired motorcycle from Triumph was spied testing and now, Triumph has teased a new 660 cc supersport motorcycle on its social media handles, which will be globally unveiled on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the Triumph Daytona 660, with the British company reviving the ‘Daytona’ brand after the Daytona 675 model was axed from its global motorcycle line-up in 2017.
Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Spotted Testing In Europe
The Daytona 660 will be the third motorcycle in Triumph’s 660 cc line-up after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. The Daytona 660 is likely to get the same engine from the other two motorcycles, a 660 cc triple-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes about 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
The Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660 get similar cycle parts like the 41 mm Showa USD, and monoshock along with Nissin brakes and the 17-inch alloys. It is likely that the Daytona 660 gets the same set of cycle parts as well. There has been a revival in the global 600 cc-700 cc supersport market, with the Yamaha YZF R7 being launched a few years ago and the Honda CBR650R on sale. The Daytona 660 will go up against these two motorcycles.
The spyshots reveal that the Daytona 660 is designed to be more of a daily rider, with relatively comfy ergonomics rather than being a track scorcher.
Expect Triumph to position its new supersport between the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Popular Triumph Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7139 second ago
Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.
-5479 second ago
Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.
-285 second ago
Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
6 minutes ago
The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT and makes 15 bhp more
5 hours ago
The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 31,000.
6 hours ago
It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024
6 hours ago
Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard
7 hours ago
Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026
1 day ago
The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.
1 day ago
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits
11 days ago
The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light
12 days ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power
23 days ago
New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works
26 days ago
The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
1 month ago
Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics