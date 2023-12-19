Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month

It was in earlier this year in August that a fully-faired motorcycle from Triumph was spied testing and now, Triumph has teased a new 660 cc supersport motorcycle on its social media handles, which will be globally unveiled on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the Triumph Daytona 660, with the British company reviving the ‘Daytona’ brand after the Daytona 675 model was axed from its global motorcycle line-up in 2017.

The Daytona 660 will be the third motorcycle in Triumph’s 660 cc line-up after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. The Daytona 660 is likely to get the same engine from the other two motorcycles, a 660 cc triple-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes about 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660 get similar cycle parts like the 41 mm Showa USD, and monoshock along with Nissin brakes and the 17-inch alloys. It is likely that the Daytona 660 gets the same set of cycle parts as well. There has been a revival in the global 600 cc-700 cc supersport market, with the Yamaha YZF R7 being launched a few years ago and the Honda CBR650R on sale. The Daytona 660 will go up against these two motorcycles.

The spyshots reveal that the Daytona 660 is designed to be more of a daily rider, with relatively comfy ergonomics rather than being a track scorcher.

Expect Triumph to position its new supersport between the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660.