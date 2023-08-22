Login

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Spied Testing In Europe

Triumph Motorcycles is likely to bring back the ‘Daytona’ moniker, with the new Daytona 660 being tested in Europe.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

22-Aug-23 06:08 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • All-new Triumph Daytona 660 spied testing
  • Gets the same engine as the Trident 660 & Tiger Sport 660
  • Global debut could be at EICMA 2023

The erstwhile Triumph Daytona 675 was discontinued a few years ago, with the coming of the 765 cc triple-cylinder engine from the British manufacturer. But now, Triumph is testing the Daytona 660 and is looking to expand its 660 cc portfolio after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, with a new supersport motorcycle. Looking at the spyshots, it is clear that the Daytona 660 test mule is using the same engine from the other two motorcycles, a 660 cc triple-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes about 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

The test mule gets a proper supersport fairing like the previous Daytona and the instrument console seems to be the same as the one on Tiger Sport 660. The rider triangle is not very committed and seems to be designed more for sports touring rather than scorching racetracks. 

 

Both motorcycles, the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660 get similar cycle parts like the Showa 41 mm USD and monoshock, Nissin brakes and the 17-inch alloys. It is likely that the Daytona 660 gets the same set of cycle parts as well. The spyshots also reveal that the instrumentation on the Daytona test mule resembles that of the Tiger Sport 660 and not of the Trident 660.

 

We expect the Triumph Daytona 675 to make its debut at EICMA 2023 and it is likely to be positioned between the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. Since both 660 bikes are on sale in India, we believe the Daytona 660 too will be launched in India, if not this year, then in 2024. 

 

Source: RideApart

