Sneak Peak Into Triumph’s Newest 250cc Motocross Engine

Earlier this month, Triumph Motorcycles released a video under a new series on its new motocross bike that has been under development. The company revealed the all-new aluminium chassis in the video, also mentioning the benefits of choosing it over steel or any other alloy. Now, the bike maker has released a new video, providing some insight into the all-new engine that will be powering the motocross bike. While there is no disclosure of the specs and rating, the video does show the motor being test run on the dyno.

The video features the feedback and opinions from the engineers, test riders and racing team managers, providing a sneak peek at what to expect from the new powertrain. The engine has been developed from the ground up, with every component being inspected and redesigned for achieving maximum performance. The unit has been designed keeping a flexible power curve in mind so that the power delivery is approachable by all sorts of riders, from beginners to professionals.



The all-new 250cc single-pot has been developed from the ground up

Triumph global off-road Ambassador, Ricky Carmichael said, “This engine has its own identity and I think one of the best things about it is the way that it's designed and developed, which enables riders with a very wide range of abilities to be able to ride the bike. It's light and compact and the power delivery is great for all forms of riders.”

The engine components have been engineered to extract best possible performance

Furthermore, the motor has been designed and developed to provide a wide range of applications in other forms of motorcycles. According to the opinions shared, the engine is capable of delivering both, a good low-end response and also a good low-end torque.

The next video in the series will have Ricky Carmichael riding the motorcycle. The final form of the first motocross bike from Triumph is expected to be revealed by the end of this year.