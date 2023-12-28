Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1

Kawasaki India had many motorcyclists all pumped up by showcasing the 2024 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R during India Bike Week which was held earlier this month. Now the brand has put up a social media post confirming the price launch of the supersport on January 1.

For the 2024 edition, the Ninja ZX-6R boasts a revamped fascia, complete with new headlamps and the addition of winglets beneath the lights. These winglets serve a dual purpose, enhancing aesthetics while strategically directing airflow to generate downforce through the fairing's sides. Technological upgrades are prominent in the form of a new TFT full-colour instrument panel that supports smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. The motorcycle offers four riding modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and a customizable rider mode. Featuring a 17-litre fuel tank, the ZX-6R maintains a kerb weight of 197 kg.

For the cycle parts, the motorcycle features a 41 mm Showa inverted fork setup at the front and a bottom-link Uni-Trak monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends are fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound damping, ensuring a customizable riding experience. The braking system comprises dual semi-floating 310mm discs with 4-piston calipers at the front and a single 220mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, accompanied by Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System for enhanced safety. Additional rider aids include traction control, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter.

Power to the rear wheel comes from the same yet updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636cc engine that has undergone mechanical enhancements, along with new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a marginal reduction in power figures compared to its predecessor, the updated powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a slick 6-speed gearbox.

Coming to the sticker price, while the previous iteration of the Ninja ZX-6R was priced at around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), expected that the 2024 model to fetch a higher price tag.