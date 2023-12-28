Login

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Updated 636cc mill now makes 122.3 bhp and 69 Nm
  • Showcased at India Bike Week 2023
  • Gets an updated fascia along with new TFT instrumentation

Kawasaki India had many motorcyclists all pumped up by showcasing the 2024 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R during India Bike Week which was held earlier this month. Now the brand has put up a social media post confirming the price launch of the supersport on January 1. 

For the 2024 edition, the Ninja ZX-6R boasts a revamped fascia, complete with new headlamps and the addition of winglets beneath the lights. These winglets serve a dual purpose, enhancing aesthetics while strategically directing airflow to generate downforce through the fairing's sides. Technological upgrades are prominent in the form of a new TFT full-colour instrument panel that supports smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. The motorcycle offers four riding modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and a customizable rider mode. Featuring a 17-litre fuel tank, the ZX-6R maintains a kerb weight of 197 kg.

For the cycle parts, the motorcycle features a 41 mm Showa inverted fork setup at the front and a bottom-link Uni-Trak monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends are fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound damping, ensuring a customizable riding experience. The braking system comprises dual semi-floating 310mm discs with 4-piston calipers at the front and a single 220mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, accompanied by Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System for enhanced safety. Additional rider aids include traction control, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023

Power to the rear wheel comes from the same yet updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636cc engine that has undergone mechanical enhancements, along with new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a marginal reduction in power figures compared to its predecessor, the updated powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a slick 6-speed gearbox.

 

Coming to the sticker price, while the previous iteration of the Ninja ZX-6R was priced at around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), expected that the 2024 model to fetch a higher price tag.

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Ninja# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R# Supersport# Motorcycles
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.50 L
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Hyundai Verna
8.3
0
10
2020 Hyundai Verna
  • 24,447 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 MG Hector
7.9
0
10
2019 MG Hector
  • 52,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 14.25 L
₹ 31,915/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
8.2
0
10
2019 Hyundai Verna
  • 30,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo
2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo
  • 29,454 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
7.8
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 53,000 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 24,076/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 8,333 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.2
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 57,276 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on New Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price: ₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: Jan 18, 2024

Popular Kawasaki Models

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W175

₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R

₹ 79.9 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900

₹ 8.5 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹ 15.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650

₹ 7.12 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300

₹ 3.43 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000

₹ 11.51 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400

₹ 4.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.59 Lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S

₹ 6.16 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS

₹ 16.8 Lakh

Kawasaki Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2

₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650

₹ 7.15 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G

₹ 4.07 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000

₹ 12.19 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹ 8.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS

₹ 6.72 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX250
Kawasaki KX250

₹ 7.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX65
Kawasaki KX65

₹ 3.12 Lakh

Kawasaki KX112
Kawasaki KX112

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 85
Kawasaki KX 85

₹ 4.2 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS

₹ 5.21 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 300R
Kawasaki KLX 300R

₹ 5.6 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-6539 second ago

The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.

MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1840 second ago

Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge

2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.

New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
Triumph Daytona 660 Teased; Global Unveil Next Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.

Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
Kawasaki Showcases Hydrogen-Powered Bike In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition Unveiled Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units

Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved