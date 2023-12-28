Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- Updated 636cc mill now makes 122.3 bhp and 69 Nm
- Showcased at India Bike Week 2023
- Gets an updated fascia along with new TFT instrumentation
Kawasaki India had many motorcyclists all pumped up by showcasing the 2024 edition of the Ninja ZX-6R during India Bike Week which was held earlier this month. Now the brand has put up a social media post confirming the price launch of the supersport on January 1.
For the 2024 edition, the Ninja ZX-6R boasts a revamped fascia, complete with new headlamps and the addition of winglets beneath the lights. These winglets serve a dual purpose, enhancing aesthetics while strategically directing airflow to generate downforce through the fairing's sides. Technological upgrades are prominent in the form of a new TFT full-colour instrument panel that supports smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. The motorcycle offers four riding modes, including Sport, Rain, Road, and a customizable rider mode. Featuring a 17-litre fuel tank, the ZX-6R maintains a kerb weight of 197 kg.
For the cycle parts, the motorcycle features a 41 mm Showa inverted fork setup at the front and a bottom-link Uni-Trak monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends are fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound damping, ensuring a customizable riding experience. The braking system comprises dual semi-floating 310mm discs with 4-piston calipers at the front and a single 220mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, accompanied by Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System for enhanced safety. Additional rider aids include traction control, a slipper clutch, and a quick shifter.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023
Power to the rear wheel comes from the same yet updated liquid-cooled, inline-four, 636cc engine that has undergone mechanical enhancements, along with new exhaust headers, a redesigned cam profile, and an updated exhaust system. Despite a marginal reduction in power figures compared to its predecessor, the updated powertrain delivers 122.3 bhp of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a slick 6-speed gearbox.
Coming to the sticker price, while the previous iteration of the Ninja ZX-6R was priced at around Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), expected that the 2024 model to fetch a higher price tag.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,000 km
- Diesel
- AMT
- 8,333 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Kawasaki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6539 second ago
The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.
-1840 second ago
Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.
11 minutes ago
Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall
32 minutes ago
It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.
This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)
The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge
Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.
2 hours ago
The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024
18 hours ago
The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.
18 hours ago
The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.
8 days ago
The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.
10 days ago
The hydrogen bike was part of a presentation showcased by the company as part of the Kawasaki Group Vision 2030 progress report
12 days ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units
17 days ago
The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.
19 days ago
The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes