2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R: Top 5 Highlights
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 7, 2024
- Gets updated styling
- Features LED lighting and LCD instrumentation
- Priced at Rs 11.09 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi
Kawasaki India recently reintroduced the Ninja ZX-6R in its latest avatar marking its comeback in the middleweight supersport segment. Compared to the previous iteration, the motorcycle has received a couple of updates. Here are the top five highlights of the 2024 model.
New Styling:
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R maintains its sharp appearance but undergoes subtle design alterations compared to its predecessor. Notably, the fascia has been tweaked, featuring curvier peripheral fairings around the headlights. Despite these changes, the bike retains its sporty, aggressive, and youthful appeal.
Updated Motor:
Adhering to emission standards, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R continues to be powered by the same 636cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is now Euro 5 compliant. The motor belts out 128bhp and 69 Nm of torque. Kawasaki has also integrated a bi-directional quickshifter and a slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.
New Features:
Kawasaki has equipped the new Ninja ZX-6R with additional features to deliver a better experience to the buyers. The motorcycle now comes with LED illumination and is complemented by a 4.3-inch TFT display that offers smartphone connectivity for call and SMS alerts. Besides that, the bike comes with four ride modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customisable).
Cycle Parts:
The ZX-6R features 41mm big piston USD forks at the front and a linked gas-charged monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable, ensuring optimal suspension performance. For braking, the bike employs 310mm twin discs up front and a 220mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch multispoke wheels shod with grippy rubber.
Pricing:
Kawasaki has priced the Ninja ZX-6R at Rs 11.09 (ex-showroom, Delhi), demanding a premium of Rs 60,000 over the last time the motorcycle was on sale in India. Compared to the pricing of other bikes in the segment and above, it’s good pricing by the brand. On the competition front, the motorcycle rivals the Aprilia RS660 in India.
