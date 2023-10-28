Kawasaki Unveils 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition Motorcycles
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Oct-23 10:33 AM IST
Highlights
- These special edition bikes draw inspiration from the Ninja ZX-7.
- The motorcycles have a specially crafted 40th Anniversary emblem resembling a championship sticker on the fuel tank.
- All motorcycles feature specially painted lime green wheels.
Kawasaki has introduced the 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles. These special edition bikes draw inspiration from the Ninja ZX-7.
Also Read: Kawasaki W230 Unveiled At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Each of these 40th Anniversary Edition models feature a reproduced three-colour livery. The motorcycles have a specially crafted 40th Anniversary emblem resembling a championship sticker on the fuel tank. The displacement numbers on the tail cowl are rendered in fonts. Completing the classic look are specially painted lime green wheels across all models, silver-painted frames and swingarms on the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R, and Ninja ZX-4RR, and gold-painted front fork outer tubes on the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R.
Ninja ZX-4RR ABS
The Ninja ZX-4R has a potent 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine. This machine is equipped with 290mm dual front disc brakes and a high-performance 37mm Showa front fork with adjustable spring preload, and a Showa BFRC Lite rear shock. Notable features include a 4.3-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes linking Kawasaki Traction Control and Power Modes. The Ninja ZX-4RR includes a dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter.
Also Read: Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon
Ninja ZX-6R ABS
The Ninja ZX-6R ABS returned in 2024 with a 636 cc engine, advanced electronics, and a lightweight chassis. This 636 cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine offers performance for both street and track riding. It features a Kawasaki Quick Shifter, twin LED headlights and taillight, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System, selectable power modes combined with Kawasaki Traction Control, showa suspension, showa SFF-BP fork, Assist & Slipper Clutch, and adjustable ergonomics with a multi-function LCD screen.
Ninja ZX-10R ABS
The Ninja ZX-10R features a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine combined with electronics. Most of the features are the same differentiator features including Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control , Kawasaki Launch Control Mode, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper, and Power Modes. The bike's aluminium twin-spar frame, Showa Balance Free Front Fork, and horizontal back-link rear suspension contribute to exceptional cornering performance and agile handling. The bike is also equipped with a TFT colour screen with electronic cruise control.
Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Revealed: World's First Strong Hybrid Motorcycle
Ninja ZX-14R ABS
The 2024 Ninja ZX-14R is equipped with a 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that delivers exceptional power. Advanced electronics include two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki Traction Control system. The Ninja ZX-14R also features a back-torque limiting slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo 4-piston monobloc callipers, and a high-grade dash metre.
