Kawasaki Z650RS Upgraded With Traction Control; India Launch Soon

Kawasaki has upgraded its retro-styled Z650RS for the 2024 model year, by integrating a traction control system into the bike's features list. This update aligns with Kawasaki's strategy of reinforcing safety and rider confidence, a feature that was first introduced in the Ninja 650 and Versys 650.

The Z650RS embodies the essence of modern-retro styling, drawing inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Z900RS. This model distinctively boasts a more classic and simpler silhouette compared to the edgier Z650. It features a round LED headlight, a single-piece seat, digital-analog dials, and alloy wheels with a classic touch, all housed within a sporty engine and chassis package.

The latest addition to the Z650RS, the 3-level KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) system, enhances rider safety, particularly for less-experienced riders, by effectively managing the 68hp and 64 Nm output from the 649cc parallel-twin engine. This system allows for greater control over the bike's power, making the riding experience more enjoyable.

The Z650RS, recognized for its retro styling, is powered by the same 649cc parallel-twin engine found in the Versys 650 and Ninja 650, producing 68hp and 64 Nm of torque. Coupled with a six-speed gearbox, this motorcycle offers an engaging riding experience.

While the launch date in India for the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS has not been announced, it is anticipated to debut early next year. Although prices might experience a marginal increase, the addition of traction control enhances the bike's safety net for the rider. The current version of the Z650RS is priced at Rs 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).